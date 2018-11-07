Breaking News Emails
By Lauren Egan
- Democrats picked up their first two House seats of the night in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District and Florida's 27th Congressional District.
- Georgia voters are suing the state's secretary of state, Brian Kemp, who is also the GOP candidate for governor, over his ability to impartially administer a potential vote recount.
- For the first time in at least a decade, voters cite health care as their top priority, surpassing the economy.
- Forty-seven percent of voters expressed strong disapproval of the president in an NBC News exit poll, surpassing that of Obama in the 2014 (42 percent) and the 2010 (41) midterm elections.
- It's not just candidates on the ballot — a number of states are voting on marijuana, minimum wage, Medicare and more.
- Trump factor: Two-thirds of voters say Trump played a role in their vote.
- Across the country voters are reporting broken machines, long lines, and other problems with casting their ballot , forcing some polling locations to extend their hours.
- One in 4 Latino voters said today was their first time voting in a midterm election, according to exit polls.
- Spending on traditional media ads increased by roughly $1 billion compared to the 2014 midterm election, with the most amount being spent in Florida.
- President Trump is keeping a close eye on returns from the White House.