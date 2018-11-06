Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Erik Ortiz, Shamar Walters, Emily Siegel, Jareen Imam and Sarah Fitzpatrick

Malfunctioning machines, voter confusion and locked polling sites were among the early problems on Election Day as millions of Americans prepared to cast ballots Tuesday in a midterm election fueling an outpouring of enthusiasm — and frustratingly long lines.

Nick Alexander, 50, first arrived at his polling place in Snellville, Georgia, at 7:15 a.m. He didn't leave until about three hours later.

"The lines were very long, but had they opened up and done everything right, it would have been a breeze," Alexander said. "We could get in and get out, and people could make it to work on time."

The machines at Anderson Livsey Elementary School were no longer running after their batteries died. A Gwinnett County spokesman said the appropriate power cords had to be retrieved, and the machines were working again at around 9:15 a.m.

Alexander said there were only a couple of poll workers checking IDs, and the line "moved at a snail's pace."

That wasn't the only issue in Snellville, a small city in suburban Atlanta: At another elementary school, faulty polling machines caused a 25-minute delay after the site opened, and people were not given paper ballots as is protocol. The issue was later fixed, a Gwinnett County spokesman told NBC News.

A judicial order later mandated that the polls must remain open 25 minutes longer because of the delay.

Most Georgia polling stations will close at 7:00 PM with the one exception (so far) of the Annistown location in Gwinnett County. Per judicial order, it will remain open until 7:25 PM.

During a news conference in Snellville outside of a polling site, former Democratic state Sen. Jason Carter said people were waiting in line for four-and-a-half hours in some cases. But he was hopeful — even if some voters were visibly annoyed: "If they had to leave, they're all coming back," said Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter.

Live Blog: Midterm election 2018 updates, news and analysis

Georgia is among the key battleground states in the 2018 midterms, and Democrat Stacey Abrams is neck-and-neck with Republican challenger Brian Kemp, the secretary of state. Georgia has been roiled by claims of attempted voter hacking and the purging of tens of thousands of voters, most of whom are black, from its rolls.

Across the country, there remains a larger concern over voting irregularities and the potential for fraud following a 2016 election tainted by accusations of Russian meddling. Congress earlier this year approved $380 million to help safeguard U.S. voting systems. States divvied up the pot, part of which has gone toward improving cyber-security and new voting equipment.

Department of Homeland Security officials said Tuesday that while they have seen reports of voting machine issues contributing to some delays in a few states, there was so far no substantial impact on voting. Problems caused by severe weather in the Deep South and East Coast also have been minimal, the officials said.