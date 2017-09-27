Moore Defeats Trump-Backed Candidate in Alabama Senate Race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Defying President Donald Trump but buoyed by the movement he helped create, conservative firebrand Roy Moore ousted incumbent Sen. Luther Strange on Tuesday night in the Alabama Senate race that could help set the future course of the Republican Party, according to a projection by the Associated Press.

Moore's victory was decisive in the runoff, according to early returns, despite Trump and other Republican leaders taking extraordinary measures and spending millions of dollars to defeat the twice-removed former chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

A cheer went up at Moore's victory party here when a super PAC supporting Strange conceded the race before the media had even projected the result.

The outcome is an embarrassment to Trump, whose coattails proved shorter than bargained for in a state he overwhelmingly carried in last year's presidential election. And it may reignite the feud between Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who also backed Strange, if either is tempted to blame the other for the loss.

Trump made his first major electoral intervention as president at McConnell’s behest, recording robocalls, holding a rally in Huntsville, and offering repeated support for Strange on Twitter as recently as Tuesday morning.

Luther Strange has been shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement. Finish the job - vote today for "Big Luther." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Strange made Trump's endorsment the central pillar of his campaign in its closing days, invoking it repeatedly in the race's only debate last week his TV ads.

Muddying the waters was the fact that many of Trump's own former aides and surrogates — and even one of his current cabinet secretaries, Ben Carson at HUD — lined up against him to support Moore. Former chief strategist Steve Bannon turned Breitbart News, the outlet he runs, into a non-stop anti-Strange attack machine, and used an election eve rally to warn the GOP establishment, "Your day of reckoning is coming.”

Cygnal, a GOP consulting firm based in Alabama, commissioned a poll and found that "Trump’s endorsement does not appear to have impacted the race," the firm's Matt Hubbard wrote in a memo shared with NBC News.

Most voters polled said they were not influenced by Trump, and those that did were equally likely to say it pushed them toward Moore as Strange — perhaps because of Trump off-hand comment at the Huntsville rally last Friday to back Strange that he “might have made a mistake” in supporting him.

Still, comments like that let Trump hedge his bets considerably and convinced Moore supporters that he only backed Strange under duress from McConnell.

Moore, whom Sarah Palin dubbed "deplorable before it was cool to be deplorable," is a proudly uncompromising religious fundamentalist who has vowed to wage war on the Washington establishment from the inside.

That divisiveness gives Democrat Doug Jones an outside shot at winning the December 12 general election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat, analysts say, which they would never even consider contesting otherwise.

Trump himself predicted Moore "is going to have a very hard time getting elected against the Democrat," while Strange said his opponent would be "an anchor around the neck of the party."

Pro-Strange forces outspent Moore nearly 5-to-1 on television advertising, according to data provided to NBC News by Advertising Analytics LLC. And Trump’s endorsement put Strange on the national radar and the front page of every newspaper in the state and at the top of almost every broadcast.

But in an election were fewer than three in 20 voters were expected to turn out, according to the Secretary of State, the ant-establishment mood and Moore’s devoted base of evangelicals trumped Trump’s endorsement and Strange’s money.

"Roy Moore, at least to a very large minority of the Alabama population, is an absolute folk hero," said Quin Hillyer, a conservative commentator and former Alabama congressional candidate.

For McConnell, the day will likely go down as one of the worst of his tenure, with the demise of a final bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act followed by the defeat of an incumbent his super PAC spent almost $10 million supporting.

That group, the Senate Leadership Fund, quickly pledged to help Moore keep the seat in GOP hands.

And worse, for his party, it’s a debilitating breach to the walls the GOP establishment had erected to protect Senate incumbents after the 2012 Todd Akin disaster, and one sure to embolden far-right primaries in more vulnerable places like Nevada and Arizona in the 2018 midterm elections.