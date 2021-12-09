N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James exits governor's race, will run for re-election

WASHINGTON — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she is suspending her campaign for governor and will instead run for re-election.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do,” James said in a statement.

The announcement was unexpected, especially since she had only announced her candidacy just over a month ago.