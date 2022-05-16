New congressional map for N.Y. sets stage for major clashes in Democratic primaries

A New York court released a draft of the state’s new congressional map Monday that would unexpectedly set up primary clashes involving high-ranking Democratic incumbents.

The map would create more competitive races than the previous version, which was drawn by the Democrats in the state Legislature but invalidated by state courts, citing gerrymandering. The latest draft, drawn by a court-appointed official, will be subject to public comment before a version without any substantive changes it is expected to be approved by the court on Friday.

Some districts would be home to more than one Democratic lawmaker seeking re-election under the new map.

Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler are planning to face off against each other in a primary after redrawn boundaries put them in a new 12th Congressional District, which would cover the bulk of the Upper West Side and Upper East Side of Manhattan. Maloney is chair of the House Oversight Committee, while Nadler wields the gavel for the House Judiciary Committee. Both lawmakers, who tweeted their plans to seek re-election in the newly drawn district, were first elected to Congress in 1992.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who leads the House Democrats’ campaign arm and represents the 18th district, tweeted that if the map is approved he would run in the new 17th district, which includes his home in Cold Spring. That seat is currently held by Rep. Mondaire Jones, a progressive lawmaker running for re-election.

Jones lives in White Plains, meaning the map would put his home in the new 16th district, where Rep. Jamaal Bowman, another progressive Black Democrat, is seeking also seeking a second term in Congress. Jones declined to comment through a spokesman about his re-election plans under the new map, while Bowman's office did not immediately respond.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who represents the 8th district, lives in Brooklyn at an address that would be in the new 9th district, currently represented by Rep. Yvette Clarke. Both lawmakers are members of the Congressional Black Caucus and running for re-election.

House members are not required to live in the district they represent, so long as they live in the state.

Jeffries, a member of House Democratic leadership, blasted the map over the impact it would have on Black voters and lawmakers, calling it "part of a vicious national pattern targeting districts represented by members of the Congressional Black Caucus."

In his statement, he said drawing four members of the CBC into two districts is “a tactic that would make Jim Crow blush.”

Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York, a voting rights and good governance advocacy group, also criticized the new map, arguing it “divides communities of interest and neighborhoods, particularly in New York City, and ignores the cores of the existing Congressional districts.”

The congressional primary, initially scheduled for June 28, will be held Aug. 23 to accommodate implementation of the new map.

The forthcoming congressional boundaries are more favorable to Republicans than the version previously sought by Democrats.

While there are currently 19 Democrats, seven Republicans, and one vacancy in New York's congressional delegation, the new map has just 15 safe seats for Democrats. According to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, Republicans could snag as many as 11 seats in a good election year for the GOP. The state lost one House seat after reapportionment following the 2020 Census.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, particularly, has reason to celebrate: the Republican's Staten Island seat was shaping up to be a deep-blue district when state Democrats redrew the lines to include Park Slope in Brooklyn. Under the new map, it is now a competitive seat with a slight Republican lean, giving her an edge over former Rep. Max Rose, a Democrat who is seeking to win back the seat.