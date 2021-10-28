New York AG Letitia James may be on the verge of gubernatorial run

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office issued a damning report that led to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, may be on the verge of announcing a run for his old job.

James, the state's first Black and first female attorney general, "has made a decision regarding the governor’s race," Kimberly Peeler-Allen, a senior adviser for James' campaign, said in a statement to WNBC. "She will be announcing it in the coming days."

Three people directly familiar with her plans told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she is planning to enter the gubernatorial race.

Early this year, James's office issued a report alleging that then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration had undercounted Covid-19 nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent. That was followed by a request to investigate sexual harassment complaints against the three-term governor, a fellow Democrat.

Cuomo predicted that the report would exonerate him, but James' office found he'd sexually harassed almost a dozen women. Cuomo denied the bulk of the allegations but resigned in August.

The resignation led to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul ascending to the top spot and becoming the state's first female governor. She's already announced that she's running to keep the job next November.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has also formed an exploratory committee for a gubernatorial run.