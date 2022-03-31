New York judge strikes down state's new redistricting maps in loss for Democrats

A state judge on Thursday struck New York’s new maps for congressional, state Senate and Assembly seats, calling them an example of unconstitutional “gerrymandering.”

In his ruling, Judge Patrick F. McAllister, an acting state Supreme Court justice in Steuben County, in central New York, ordered the Legislature to draw new maps — "that receive sufficient bipartisan support" — by April 11. New York is holding primary elections on June 28.

He wrote in his ruling that the “process used" by state Democrats "to enact the 2022 redistricting maps was unconstitutional.”

Specifically, McAllister wrote that state Democrats ignored provisions under a 2014 constitutional amendment designed to prevent partisan district drawing that govern the way the Legislature must consider maps drawn by a bipartisan commission.

If lawmakers fail to meet the April 11 deadline, “the court will retain a neutral expert at State expense to prepare said maps," McAllister wrote. He added that lawmakers could move the state's primaries to as late as Aug. 23, if it were to become necessary to delay them if maps weren't agreed upon quickly.

His decision represents a reversal from one he'd made earlier this month, in which he'd written that there was not enough time before New York's next elections to draw new maps.

Mike Murphy, the communications director for New York state Senate Democrats, tweeted Thursday that state Democrats would appeal the decision.

"This is one step in the process. We always knew this case would be decided by the appellate courts. We are appealing this decision and expect this decision will be stayed as the appeal process proceeds," he tweeted.

The latest ruling eliminates the advantage Democrats had accrued nationally with newly drawn congressional maps in various states, and marks the second time in as many weeks that a court ruled to block a map it deemed to be gerrymandering to benefit Democrats.

The new maps, approved by the state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed off on by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul last month, had been drawn in such a way that out of the 26 congressional districts New York will be divided into for 2023, Democrats would have been the majority of registered voters in 22 of them.

The maps would have cut the number of Republican-leaning districts in half and given Democrats a heavy political advantage over Republicans.

That fact had been criticized by some non-partisan groups. A group of Republican voters challenged the maps in court, saying they violate the state’s constitution.

Their suit claimed the new districts violated a 2014 constitutional amendment that was designed to prevent partisan district drawing. The state Democratic leadership who had drawn the new maps had said the maps reflect the state’s population shifts over the last decade.

Before last week, courts had intervened to block only maps they found to be GOP gerrymanders including in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

But on March 25, a Maryland judge ruled the state’s new congressional map was unconstitutional, the first Democratic-drawn map to be struck down by a court this redistricting cycle. New York is now the second.