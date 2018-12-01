The next big test for the Democratic insurgency: JFK's old district

In other words, as John Walsh, the former chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party put it, the pro-Capuano argument is "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

But Walsh is supporting Pressley because he believes it is, in fact, broke. "When the choice is between someone who knows how Washington works and someone who would change how Washington works, I think the choice is pretty easy," he said. "To me, if I can get the same votes from both, then I ask, well what else?"

The state's attorney general, Maura Healey, a rising star in her own right, made waves when she endorsed Pressley two weeks ago. And both of the state's Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren, have conspicuously decided not to support their fellow member of the congressional delegation, but instead remain neutral in the contest.

Warren said she likes both candidates, echoing the sentiment of almost every major Democratic politician in the state, even when they've taken a side.

"Everything about his challenger and her campaign makes me proud," former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick said while endorsing Capuano. "But Mike was with me in the trenches, and I appreciate how hard he worked with me in tough times and out of public view for the good of the people of the commonwealth."

Both candidates agree there's not much daylight between them on policy. "We will vote the same way, but we will lead differently," Pressley said in a debate last week. Capuano agreed: "The votes on the floor of the House are going to be, for the most part, the same," he said.

A recent WBUR poll had Capuano shy of 50 percent — uncomfortable territory for an incumbent — while more than one-in-five voters remain undecided. Sarah Rice / for NBC News

But both also say there's a lot more to being a member of Congress than voting — and each make that case in a very different ways.

For Capuano, it's about the clout he's acquired in Washington and his ability to use it to deliver for the district.

"Those are the kinds of things that do take time to learn how to do," he said in the debate, before name checking a train station he helped fund. "And right now, at this time, I think this is what this district needs: somebody who knows how to get things done and fight Donald Trump's agenda."

Pressley talks a lot about transportation too, like in a new video released by her campaign that recalls Ocasio-Cortez's viral Subway clip. The video shows Pressley on her commute on the No. 1 bus from Cambridge to Roxbury, which she says can tell you everything you need to know about the district.

"The lens that I bring is certainly informed by my own life experiences and hardships," says Pressley, who has spoken about surviving sexual assault and being raised by a single mother because her father was incarcerated.

"But more than anything, it's a lens informed by the people that I listen to every day," she continues. "I have stayed, on purpose, in close proximity to the hurt, acutely uncomfortable, so that I'll never grow complacent in tackling these inequities."