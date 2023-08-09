In a win for abortion-rights supporters, Ohio voters reject Issue 1

Ohio voters rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would make it harder to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, delivering a major win for reproductive rights supporters.
Issue 1 asked voters to decide whether to raise the threshold of support required for future state constitutional amendments to 60%. Currently, just a majority is needed. The measure also proposed toughening rules for groups trying to place future measures on the ballot by requiring them to obtain signatures from voters in all of Ohio’s 88 counties, instead of the 44 now required.
In addition, the measure would have eliminated a 10-day “curing” period during which groups are allowed to gather additional signatures to replace any previous signatures that officials deem invalid.
Voters, however, rejected Issue 1, according to an Associated Press projection.
The defeat means a proposed amendment on the ballot in November will require just a simple majority to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.
Reproductive rights advocates in Ohio have long contended that Issue 1 was designed to make it harder for their abortion measure to pass in November — and several Republican legislators in the state have admitted so, as well.
The win is another victory for abortion-rights groups, who have enjoyed a clean sweep of victories in all seven states where, in the 14 months since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, abortion rights were on the ballot.
The proposed November amendment in Ohio is designed to counteract Ohio’s “heartbeat bill,” which snapped into place immediately after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. That law effectively bans most abortions — with exceptions for the health of the pregnant woman and in cases of ectopic pregnancies — but it remains temporarily blocked by a state judge.
Tuesday’s race, which under normal circumstances would most likely have been a sleepy, late-summer off-year special election, drew national attention and massive spending in ads from groups on both sides of the issue because of the contest’s direct ties to the topic.
Groups opposing Issue 1 spent nearly $15.9 million on ads, almost all of it coming from a single group — One Person One Vote — according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact. Groups urging a “yes” vote spent a combined $10.7 million on ads.
The measure on the ballot Tuesday didn’t explicitly mention abortion, but reproductive rights groups maintained for months that it was designed to make it more difficult for voters to pass their own proposed amendment in November.
Those groups repeatedly accused Republicans in the state of hypocrisy over their decision to schedule the August election at all.
In January, Ohio Republicans enacted a law that effectively scrubbed August special elections from the state’s calendar, with several GOP legislators calling them expensive, low-turnout endeavors that weren’t worth the trouble.
But months later, as reproductive rights groups moved closer to placing their own proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot, state Republicans reversed themselves and scheduled the August election.
Then, in June, local news outlets published a video of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose — a candidate for the Senate — acknowledging that the purpose of the summertime ballot measure was “100% about keeping a radical pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution.”
Groups opposing the measure also frequently emphasized how passing it Tuesday would have marked a major change to the constitutional amendment process: State law has required only a simple majority to pass constitutional amendments since 1912. Several former Republican officeholders, including four GOP ex-governors, publicly opposed the measure.
The proposed 60% threshold would almost certainly have complicated the prospects to pass the proposed November amendment.
Public polling has found that about 59% of Ohio voters support including abortion rights in the state constitution — just shy of the newly proposed higher threshold.
Instead, Ohio becomes the latest red state — following ones like Kentucky and Kansas — where abortion-rights advocates have won a ballot measure battle in the year since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling.