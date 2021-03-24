Ohio Republicans defy their governor by limiting his power to manage the pandemic

CLEVELAND — Ohio's Republican-controlled legislature voted Wednesday to limit Gov. Mike DeWine’s authority to issue public health orders in a state that has recorded more than 1 million coronavirus cases.

By votes of 23-10 in the Senate and 62-35 in the House, lawmakers overturned DeWine’s earlier veto of a bill that will give them more power in rejecting the governor’s moves.

The veto override sets up a power struggle with DeWine, a Republican who has mandated masks and balanced other social distancing regulations against the reopening of schools and businesses. DeWine’s moves, which received bipartisan praise at the beginning of the pandemic, have provoked tensions within the party’s conservative base and stoked chatter of a viable primary challenger to DeWine when he’s up for re-election in 2022.

“Gov. DeWine, through his letter Monday and his veto message yesterday, made his serious concerns regarding Senate Bill 22 known to the members of the General Assembly and to the public,” Dan Tierney, a DeWine spokesperson, said. “In addition, those who provide health care and public health services across Ohio, as well as colleges, local officials, and community organizations, also expressed their deep concerns about Senate Bill 22. Gov. DeWine remains focused every single day on doing all he can to ensure every Ohioan who wants a Covid vaccine can get one in the coming weeks, which is truly what will help Ohio put this pandemic behind us.”

When vetoing the bill this week, DeWine said the legislation “jeopardizes the safety of every Ohioan” and argued that it would also “restrict local health departments’ ability to move quickly to protect the public from the most serious emergencies Ohio could face.”

DeWine’s handling of the pandemic has drawn criticism on the right and left, with many Republicans believing he’s gone too far with mandates and restrictions and many Democrats asserting that he hasn’t done enough. His former health director, Dr. Amy Acton, is considering running for Senate next year as a Democrat. A Republican running for that Senate seat, former State Treasurer Josh Mandel, has called on DeWine to end the mask mandate and constantly needles the governor on social media.

Mandel on Wednesday referred to a picture of DeWine and President Joe Biden chatting during Biden’s Tuesday visit to Ohio as a photo of “Two Democrats.” Rep. Warren Davidson, a congressman from southwest Ohio who is considering a primary challenge against DeWine next year, posted the same photo with a request for caption ideas.