By Allan Smith

Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey is diving into one of the nation's tightest and most contentious races, visiting Georgia on Thursday to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Winfrey is set to join Abrams Thursday at a pair of town hall events in the state, and will accompany the Georgia Democrat in knocking on voters' doors in one of the state's final days of early voting and just five days prior to Election Day.

"Oprah Winfrey has inspired so many of us though the years with her unparalleled ability to form real connections and strengthen the bonds of family and community," Abrams told NBC News in a statement. "I am honored to have Oprah join me for uplifting and honest conversations with voters about the clear choice before us in this election and the boundless potential of Georgians.”

BuzzFeed was first to report on Winfrey's upcoming events with Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia state House.

Abrams is going toe-to-toe with Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp in one of the nation's most hotly contested races. Last week, an NBC News/Marist poll found that the race is essentially tied, with likely voters favoring Kemp by a 49 percent to 47 percent spread, a number within the poll's margin of error. Among registered voters, the two candidates are tied at 47 percent.

Abrams has accused Kemp of undermining confidence in democracy and creating "an atmosphere of fear" for voters through his actions as secretary of state — allegations that Kemp has called "a farce."

The controversy surrounding Kemp centers on his office purging tens of thousands of voters, most of whom are black, from voter rolls ahead of next week's election. Kemp has denied that he is attempting to suppress the black vote, saying that he is simply following the law.

Former President Jimmy Carter, a Georgian, recently called for Kemp to resign from his position, which oversees the election he hopes to win.

Kemp is also bringing in some heavy-hitters in the closing days of his campaign. The same day that Winfrey is set to campaign with Abrams, Vice President Mike Pence will host a trio of events with the GOP hopeful. On Sunday, President Donald Trump will pay Kemp a visit.

For Abrams, Winfrey's visit will be followed with an appearance by former President Barack Obama on Friday.

Oprah endorsed and campaigned for Obama during his 2008 presidential bid.