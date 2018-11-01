Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Allan Smith

Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey is giving a last-minute boost to Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Thursday just days before one of the nation's tightest elections reaches the finish line.

Winfrey is set to campaign with Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia state House, at a pair of rallies — one at 12:30 p.m. ET and the other at 2:30 p.m. ET. Winfrey, who has been the subject of 2020 rumors at various points during the year, will also join Abrams in knocking on voters' doors as part of the visit.

"Oprah Winfrey has inspired so many of us though the years with her unparalleled ability to form real connections and strengthen the bonds of family and community," Abrams told NBC News in a statement on Wednesday, when the visit was first announced. "I am honored to have Oprah join me for uplifting and honest conversations with voters about the clear choice before us in this election and the boundless potential of Georgians.”

Abrams is going toe-to-toe with Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp in one of the nation's most hotly contested races. Last week, an NBC News/Marist poll found that the race is essentially tied, with likely voters favoring Kemp by a 49 percent to 47 percent spread, a number within the poll's margin of error. Among registered voters, the two candidates are tied at 47 percent.

The battle between Abrams and Kemp has featured a number of controversies. The latest one bubbled to the surface on Wednesday after the secretary of state backed out of the final scheduled gubernatorial debate so that he could campaign alongside President Donald Trump on Sunday, who is paying Georgia a visit.

After backing out of the WSB-TV debate, Kemp offered to debate at a new time — 7:30 p.m. on Monday, just hours before Election Day, but Abrams did not agree to the new terms. That led to Kemp's campaign trying to shift blame to Abrams, accusing her of "ducking Georgia voters."

The race's most prominent back-and-forth involves Kemp's current role as the state's top election official. That controversy centers on Kemp purging tens of thousands of voters, most of whom are black, from voter rolls ahead of next week's election. Kemp has denied that he is attempting to suppress the black vote, saying that he is simply following the law.

Abrams has accused Kemp of undermining confidence in democracy and creating "an atmosphere of fear" for voters through his actions as secretary of state — allegations that Kemp has called "a farce."

Meanwhile, former President Jimmy Carter, a Georgian, recently called for Kemp to resign from his position.

As Winfrey campaigns with Abrams, Kemp is scheduled to host a trio of rallies on Thursday with Vice President Mike Pence before Trump rallies for him on Sunday. For Abrams, Winfrey's visit will be followed with an appearance by former President Barack Obama on Friday.

Oprah endorsed and campaigned for Obama during his 2008 presidential bid.

WISCONSIN

Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker, running for re-election in a tight race with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers, said he was focused on his campaign's "direct message to the voters" when asked about the racially divisive ad President Donald Trump posted to Twitter on Thursday that ties an undocumented immigrant convicted of killing police officers to Democrats.

"I think the focus for us here in Wisconsin is on our message our direct message to the voters, which is we've come a long way together, we've turned this state around," Walker told NBC News' Kasie Hunt.

Most polls show Evers with a lead, although a recent Marquette University survey showed the race in a dead heat.

Of his tough race, Walker said, "whether it was Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama or now Donald Trump, any time a president is in office in his first term, that first midterm is a tough term anybody running for the house, the senate, or governors in competitive states."

UTAH

GOP Senate candidate Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, published a pro-media essay on Thursday to draw a contrast between himself and Trump's harsh anti-press rhetoric.

Just this week, after pipe bombs were sent to CNN, Trump again tweeted that "fake news" was "the true Enemy of the People." The man who allegedly mailed the pipe bomb packages to CNN and prominent Democrats was a Trump fan.

In his essay, Romney wrote that though he sometimes becomes "irritated by stories I know are wrong, especially when they are about me," he "cannot conceive of thinking or saying that the media or any responsible news organization is an enemy."

"The media is essential to our Republic, to our freedom, to the cause of freedom abroad, and to our national security," he continued. "It is very much our friend."

Romney was highly critical of the president during Trump's 2016 campaign for the White House, but was later considered as a possible secretary of state. Since launching his Senate campaign, Romney has not been anywhere near as critical of Trump as he was during the 2016 campaign, where the two routinely traded blows.