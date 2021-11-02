Polls close soon in Virginia's closely watched gubernatorial election

WASHINGTON — Polls will soon close in Virginia, where voters will decide the neck-and-neck gubernatorial contest between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Both parties are anxiously watching as results pour in from across the commonwealth, eager for clues about the political temperature that will inform their campaigns next year for Congress, Senate and 36 other governors' mansions. Its the first statewide general election of Joe Biden's presidency.

Meanwhile, voters in New York City and New Jersey are also at the polls, where Democrats Eric Adams and Gov. Phil Murphy are heavily favored to prevail, respectively.

There are also two special congressional elections in Ohio, though neither are expected to flip to the other party, and a primary in special congressional election in Florida.

Youngkin, a former private equity executive making his first run for office, is hoping an outpouring of support in rural areas and a return to the GOP by some suburbanites will signal the beginning of red wave to put his party back in power in Washington.

McAuliffe, a former governor seeking to reclaim the office, is hoping to keep the state blue with strong turnout in Northern Virginia's sprawling suburbs, the Richmond area, and the heavily African-American Hampton Roads region.

Donald Trump has loomed large over the Virginia race, with McAuliffe looking to tie his opponent to the divisive former president, who lost the state by 10 percentage points in 2020.

Youngkin has tried tricky balancing act with Trump, who praised him in a telephonic rally Monday, keeping him just close enough to keep the conservative base engaged while trying to avoid turning off suburban voters who fled the GOP in recent years.

A recent expansion of early voting options is expected to help drive turnout up in Virginia, though its unclear which party will benefit from the change.

Polls close in Virginia at 7 p.m. ET and results are expected to come in relatively quickly, though a close contest could drag out the declaration of a winner.