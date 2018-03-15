Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Next Saturday, March 24, hundreds of Texas Democratic Party activists will gather at the Austin Hyatt Regency to nominate candidates for political office in Travis County, a kick-off event leading up to the 2018 midterm elections.

But some people who tried to register will not be attending, among them Candida McGruder. Gustavo Chubb. Geraldo Tinsley. Vincent Amundson. Roxie Male.

That's because these five individuals and 43 others who signed up to attend don't appear to be Travis County residents, or Texans, or even Americans. They might not even be real people. They may be pranksters — or they may be Russian trolls, and their appearance in Texas could represent the first public example of foreign probing of the 2018 elections.

Five senior intelligence officers, two current and three former, say the case of the Texas 48 looks like Russian meddling. And they tell NBC News that despite the clumsiness of the failed registrations, the Texas case fits a pattern of Russian behavior seen in its covert operations.

The sign-up page to be a delegate to the Democratic Party's Travis County Convention at the Austin Hyatt Regency. Travis County Democratic Party

U.S. intelligence officials tell NBC News that Russia has never stopped trying to influence American politics through fake social media accounts and propaganda. The officials have not disclosed any specific cyberoperations aimed at voter rolls or the 2018 midterms, but they say they fully expect Russian interference attempts to continue.

"In the context of what we already know, the Texas case points to the broader Russian effort," a senior intelligence official said.

Earlier this year, as Texas party officials prepared for the March 24 county meetings that would nominate candidates for office, Glen Maxey noticed something odd about online registrations for the Travis County meeting in Austin. Some of the people attempting to register either didn't fully fill out their online form or provided obviously false information.

Maxey, legislative affairs director for the Texas Democratic Party and a former member of the Texas House of Representatives, said that at the time just over 2,500 Texas citizens had successfully registered online for the Travis County meeting. He went through the aborted registrations by hand, checking to see whether the registrations had been "kicked back" because of simple errors, in which case he would follow up with the individuals.

Maxey found a few unfinished registrations that were simple mistakes. But he identified 48 that were problematic, meaning they seemed unconnected to anybody living in Texas. Twenty-five of those 48 were trying to register with email addresses ending in "mail.ru." Those last two letters, .ru, are the internet designation for domains in Russia.

Maxey told NBC News he and his team hadn't seen any other examples of pranks or false registrations in past cycles. He also said he didn't know who to contact in Texas state government and had received no guidance from either state or federal authorities regarding anything to do with potential Russian interference.

An excerpt of a spreadsheet showing some of the failed registrants for the Democratic Party's Travis County Convention and their ".ru" email addresses, provided by Glen Maxey, legislative affairs director for the Texas Democratic Party. Travis County Democratic Party

NBC News wrote to the 48 suspicious registrants, using the email addresses they provided in their online registrations, asking for additional information. Of the 48, 16 emails bounced back — "undeliverable" in internet terms, meaning the addresses were likely false. But the others — including all 25 ending in @mail.ru, were evidently delivered to their respective inboxes. After a week, NBC News has heard no responses.

"These are not automated names caught in some spam filter," the senior intelligence official told NBC News, when he was told of the circumstances of the Texas 48. He points out that the suspect addresses seem to link to an actual human or humans rather than automated "bots" in that someone had to physically navigate to the website and fill out web forms.

The official also notes that in contrast to Russian probes during the 2016 election, where operatives tried to penetrate voter registration systems or voter lookup systems, whoever is pranking or probing the Democratic Party in Texas is focusing on the broader election process.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's Feb. 16 grand Jury indictment, the official points out, shows meticulous Russian low-level activity to use social media and influence party activists in specific states and localities.

Whoever is behind the Texas 48 is targeting a political party instead of voter registration systems, the official said, the "systems that state officials and homeland security are now prepared to defend."

Texas State Rep. Glen Maxey, D-Austin, seen here in 1999, noticed something odd about online registrations for the Travis County meeting in Austin. Harry Cabluck / AP file

So are the Russians coming?

On the surface, said cyberintelligence expert and NBC News consultant Sean Kanuck, "this almost sounds like junior high school students ordering pizzas under fake names."

But beneath the surface, Kanuck thinks perhaps something more sinister could be afoot.

Despite the ham-handedness that announces an obvious Russian origin, said Kanuck, who served as the first national intelligence officer for cyber issues at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence from 2011 to 2016, the methods and even the in-your-face nature of the trolling fit the pattern of "a Russian strategic campaign to delegitimize the democratic electoral process."

"I would speculate that Russia is testing the waters for possible interventions or disruptions in the future," Kanuck said.

And why be so obvious?