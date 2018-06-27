Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Rep. Joe Crowley loses primary to 28-year-old newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Bernie Sanders campaign organizer with no electoral experience, upset a top-ranking Democrat with eyes on the House speakership.
Image: Despite Trump Executive Order, Over 2300 Migrant Children Still Held In Camps
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands at the Tornillo-Guadalupe port of entry gate in Tornillo, Texas on June 24, 2018.Joe Raedle / Getty Images

In a shocking upset, U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley has been defeated by a 28-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter in a Democratic congressional primary in New York.

Crowley had been considered a candidate to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority.

Image: Joseph Crowley,Ben Ray Lujan,Linda Sanchez
House Democratic Caucus Chair Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., seen during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Feb. 7, 2018, suffered a stunning left from a political newcomer who ran to his political left.Susan Walsh / AP file

He was defeated Tuesday by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has never held elected office.

Ocasio-Cortez ran a low-budget campaign and was outspent by an 18-1 margin. She won the endorsement of some influential groups on the party's left, including MoveOn.

Crowley has been in Congress since 1999. He represents New York's 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a community organizer in the Bronx and worked on Sanders' presidential campaign.

