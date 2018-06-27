Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

In a shocking upset, U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley has been defeated by a 28-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter in a Democratic congressional primary in New York.

Crowley had been considered a candidate to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., seen during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Feb. 7, 2018, suffered a stunning left from a political newcomer who ran to his political left. Susan Walsh / AP file

He was defeated Tuesday by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has never held elected office.

Ocasio-Cortez ran a low-budget campaign and was outspent by an 18-1 margin. She won the endorsement of some influential groups on the party's left, including MoveOn.

Crowley has been in Congress since 1999. He represents New York's 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a community organizer in the Bronx and worked on Sanders' presidential campaign.