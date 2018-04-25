Republican Debbie Lesko wins Arizona special election, NBC News projects

Franks resigned the seat last year in a sexual harassment scandal.

But Tipirneni, a former emergency room physician, appeared to come within 6 percentage points of Lesko, a former state senator who is on the board of the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council.

Regardless of the outcome, "people are looking at CD8 in a very different light tonight," Tiperneni said, referring to the 8th Congressional District.

"And that's because something is happening here," she said. "What it comes down to is we knew our community and our districts and our neighborhoods a hell of a lot better than our pundits did."

Republicans had pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into Arizona's 8th Congressional District to avoid another embarrassing defeat after losses in Pennsylvania, Alabama and Virginia.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., congratulated Lesko on the victory, saying she ran a smart campaign "and focused in on the issues that voters cared about, like having more take-home pay, fewer regulations, and a secure border."

"Her victory proves that Republicans have a positive record to run on this fall and we need to spend the next seven months aggressively selling our message to the American people," Ryan added.

But some Democratic activists saw the results quite differently.

"This is a race that was never supposed to be competitive," Maria Urbina, national political director for the Indivisible Project, said in a statement. "Locally focused campaigns driven by strong women candidates — coupled with grassroots enthusiasm — are changing the calculus of what is possible in deep red districts."

National Democrats largely stayed away from the race, with strategists downplaying expectations in a district made up largely of older, white voters. It includes in the Sun City retirement community.

Debbie Lesko, right, claims victory in the special election in Arizona with former Gov. Jan Brewer at her home Tuesday night in Peoria. Matt York / AP

Most voters were able to submit their ballots by mail, which was thought to favor Republicans by limiting the effect Democrats' enthusiasm advantage would have on turnout.

Democrats have consistently improved on their past performances in special elections across the country since Trump's election, even when they lost, and Tuesday's race continued that trend.

Results like Tuesday's have Democrats hoping they're on track for big victories in November's midterms.

Lesko and Tipirneni are poised for an almost immediate rematch in November, because the special election was called only to fill the rest of Frank's term. Tipirneni has already said she will run, and Democrats think she has a better chance then.

"Whatever happens in this race, we'll figure it in the next 24 hours or so," Tiperneni said Tuesday night. "But win or lose, we're taking this to November."

Meanwhile, in a New York special election Tuesday, Democrats flipped their 40th state legislative seat from red to blue so far this election cycle.