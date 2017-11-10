WASHINGTON — The Senate's Republican campaign arm dropped out of a joint fundraising effort with Roy Moore, according to Federal Election Commission documents filed Friday.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee typically does not waste money on safe races like Alabama, and has made zero independent expenditures on Moore’s behalf, according to FEC records. The Republican National Committee continues to be a part of the joint fundraising agreement with Moore’s campaign and the Alabama Republican Party.

Still, the news, first reported by The Daily Beast, marks a notable step by GOP establishment to distance itself from the party's embattled candidate for Senate in Alabama, who reportedly forced a woman into a sexual encounter when she was 14 and he was 32.

The accusations were made in a report in The Washington Post on Thursday. The woman who alleges the sexual encounter never filed a police report and has not filed a civil suit, and Moore called the allegations by the Post “completely false and a desperate political attack.”

More than a dozen Republican senators urged Moore to drop out of the race if the allegations are true. But the GOP may be stuck with him whether they like it or not.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Alabama GOP Sticking by Roy Moore Despite Allegations 4:00 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1093246531613" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

After the Washington Post's report was published, Moore tweeted he would “NEVER GIVE UP” and vowed “to stand up and fight back against the forces of evil waging an all-out war” on his campaign.

That seems to foreclose any possibility of Moore stepping aside, and thus the only chance to get his name removed from the ballot before the December 12 general election, which was a long shot to begin with given state laws.

Now Republicans have to decide how to respond if their current position on the allegations — that Moore should drop out if the allegations are proven true — runs its course.

The biggest Senate GOP super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, excoriated Moore Thursday, but it had already spent millions attacking the far-right former Supreme Court Justice to prop up Strange in the GOP primary.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., a member of the GOP leadership, will not appear at a fundraiser for Moore next Friday in Albertville, Alabama that he had been billed as attending, according to an invitation shared with NBC News.

“He won't be in AL next week,” said Blunt spokesperson Katie Boyd.

Asked to clarify if Blunt was canceling on the fundraiser, she repeated, "He won't be in AL."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, meanwhile, requested his picture be removed from a fundraising email Moore sent to supporters in response to the Washington Post report, a spokesperson confirmed.

And some Republicans have gone a bit further than their colleagues.

"Unless he can prove his innocence, the burden is now on him, within the next day or so I believe he has to step down," Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., told MSNBC.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Rep. Peter King Discusses the Moore Allegations and Mueller's Probe of Flynn 6:27 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1093212227870" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Overall, however, Washington Republicans have very little leverage over Moore.

Republicans could get behind a write-in candidate, such as Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., who lost the GOP primary to Moore. A handful of senators suggested they would support Strange if he launched a bid, and Strange told the Associated Press he would “do some more research” before ruling it out.

But any write-in campaign would be an uphill battle and end up splitting the GOP vote, making it easier for Democrat Doug Jones to win in an upset.

The outside groups that have been spending money to boost Moore, such as the Steve Bannon-aligned Great America PAC, seems to be sticking with Moore so far. And Bannon is still backing him, a source close to the former White House chief strategist told NBC News.

Senate rules empower members to police their own ranks, and Republicans could refuse to seat Moore if elected, or eject him later. But that would mean jeopardizing their already narrow majority.

Only 15 members have ever been expelled from the Senate since 1789, according to the Senate Historian. And the chamber typically only refuses to seat potential members when something about their election or appointment is unclear, rather than over anything about their conduct.

Meanwhile, Alabama voters seem to have a high tolerance for politicians trying to stick it out through controversy.

After all, the state lost the head of all three branches of its government to scandal in the past year and half, but never at the hands of voters.

Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard won reelection to his seat months after being indicted on 23 felony corruption charges, and was then re-elected Speaker by 99 out of 105 members.

Former Gov. Robert Bentley was finally forced to resign after trying to tamp down a sex and ethics scandal.

Moore himself was suspended as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2016 after refusing to comply with the Supreme Court’s gay marriage ruling. But that didn’t stop Alabama Republicans from making him their Senate nominee a year later.