ALTON, N.H. — The fog refused to lift for New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s sunrise hike up Mount Major this month, hiding a usually glorious view of Lake Winnipesaukee.

At the summit, elevation 1,786 feet, Sununu’s political future remained equally unclear.

National Republicans see in him a popular governor who never got too close or too crosswise with former President Donald Trump — the perfect choice to help them win back the Senate if he challenges Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in 2022. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wants him to run. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, is practically begging. At a recent gathering of conservative activists, Scott asked those in the crowd to call Sununu directly and urge him to run.

“Everyone’s just kind of wondering,” Sununu said of his decision. “And I am, too.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu at the summit of Mount Major in Alton, N.H., on July 15. John Tully / for NBC News

With a 50-50 split in the Senate, and with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote for Democrats, next year’s midterm elections are a crucial battle for control. Races for some of the most competitive seats are well underway.

Sununu, 46, feels less urgency and has more options. The son of a former New Hampshire governor, and the younger brother of a former senator, he has strong poll numbers and name-recognition that could fortify him against any Trump-friendly challenge from the right in a Senate primary. He could choose instead to seek a fourth consecutive two-year term as governor. Or he could return to the private sector, where he worked as an environmental engineer and ran his family’s ski resort.

But Sununu also is wrestling with tough questions.

How would a Senate campaign and career affect his wife and three children, ages 8, 15 and 17? Would being one of 100 senators be as fulfilling as running a state of 1.3 million people? And how does he, a relative moderate who at times has criticized Trump, fit into a party where accommodating the former president and his grievances — and, if you’re a senator, facing daily questions about Trump — is often required? Can Chris Sununu go to Washington and still be Chris Sununu?

“He's very much his own person,” Tom Rath, a former New Hampshire attorney general who remains influential in state Republican politics, said. “He's smart. He thinks things through.”