Republicans could flip two Senate seats in Georgia and Nevada, new GOP polling shows

Next year’s Senate elections in Georgia and Nevada are shaping up to be close, with President Joe Biden’s falling popularity raising GOP hopes of unseating Democratic incumbents, according to recent polling by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

In Georgia, it’s a dead heat, with Republican Herschel Walker, the former football star, at 49 percent and Sen. Raphael Warnock at 48 percent among likely voters.

In Nevada, 46 percent of registered voters said they would vote for Republican Adam Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general, and 42 percent favored Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Capitol on Sept. 23, 2021. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images file

The numbers were included in an NRSC memo sent to supporters Tuesday and obtained by NBC News. Polling on both contests has been sparse heading into 2022, but the NRSC’s results match data from other recent surveys that showed tight races in Georgia and Nevada.

“As you know, Republicans only need to win one net seat to gain a majority and it’s becoming increasingly clear that we have opportunities across the country to win,” Jackie Schutz Zeckman, the NRSC’s executive director, wrote in the two-page memo.

The Georgia poll, conducted in early December, has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points. The Nevada survey, conducted last month, has a 4.1-point margin of error.

Both states are among a crop of super-competitive races that will determine which party controls the Senate after the 2022 midterms. Biden won Georgia and Nevada by slim margins in 2020, but the NRSC’s polling showed that a majority of voters in both states — 55 percent in Georgia, 56 percent in Nevada — disapprove of his performance as president.

“Republican candidates are well-positioned to take advantage of the current political environment and the NRSC, bolstered by our record-breaking fundraising, will do whatever is needed to support our candidates across the country and define the Democrats early,” Zeckman wrote.

Walker and Laxalt are widely favored to win their GOP primaries. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed both.