RNC jumps back in Alabama Senate Race after Trump endorses Roy Moore

The Republican National Committee resumed supporting Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Monday after President Donald Trump endorsed Moore overnight, a Republican official said.

The RNC dropped out of a joint fundraising agreement with Moore three weeks ago as Moore was hit with multiple accusations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls decades ago. NBC News reported at the time that it had also ended its field operations in the state, where it deployed 11 operatives.

The decision will allow the RNC to begin injecting money back into the state, although the extent to which its re-engagement could affect the Dec. 12 special election to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Senate was unclear.

The Republican official confirmed a report by Breitbart, which quoted a senior RNC official as saying, "We stand with the president."

Breitbart published the article after Trump tweeted that "we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama" before dawn Monday.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Breitbart's executive chairman is Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to Trump. Moore has a rally scheduled with Bannon in Fairhope for Tuesday night, his campaign said.