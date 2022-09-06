Surveillance video shows Georgia 'fake elector' escorting operatives into elections office before alleged data breach

Newly obtained video surveillance footage shows the now-former head of Coffee County Republicans escorting members of a forensics firm hired by a Trump-allied lawyer into a Georgia elections office shortly before an alleged data breach in January 2021.

The video obtained by NBC News shows Cathy Latham, chairwoman for Coffee County GOP at the time, greeting and escorting members of the tech firm SullivanStrickler into the the office on Jan. 7, 2021, the same day as a data breach that's now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The video only shows footage from outside the office.

NBC News has reached out to Holly Pierson, an attorney for Latham, and SullivanStrickler for comment.

Cathy Latham, bottom, who was the chair of the Coffee County Republican Party at the time, greets a team of computer experts from data solutions company SullivanStrickler at the county elections office in Douglas, Ga., on Jan. 7, 2021. Coffee County via AP file

Latham was one of nearly a dozen of Georgia’s “fake electors” who sought to quash a subpoena to appear before the Fulton County special grand jury that's hearing evidence in a criminal probe into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Latham was identified as a target of Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis’ investigation after submitting false certifications, along with 15 others, declaring Trump the winner in Georgia after he lost to Joe Biden.

As the Washington Post previously reported, SullivanStrickler was hired by Trump-allied attorney Sidney Powell to copy information from voting equipment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed in August that it is assisting the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office with an investigation into an alleged breach of elections data in Coffee County, Willis said in a court filing last month. She added that publicly reported e- mails indicate Powell coordinated with SullivanStrickler to obtain elections data from Coffee County in early January 2021.

Additional video footage taken outside the county elections office shows Cyber Ninjas' CEO Doug Logan and cyber security consultant Jeff Lenberg visiting on a few occasions later in January 2021.

Cyber Ninjas, hired by Arizona Republicans to lead a partisan review of 2020 ballots in the state's Maricopa County, found that Biden won the county by a greater margin than the official tally.