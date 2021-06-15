Texas Democrats to argue for voting legislation in meeting with Manchin's office

A group of Texas Democratic lawmakers who blocked a Republican-backed voting restrictions bill from becoming state law at the eleventh hour secured a last-minute meeting Tuesday with Sen. Joe Manchin’s staff, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Texas state Reps. Trey Martinez Fischer, Gina Hinojosa, Mando Martinez, and Jasmine Crocket will meet with Manchin’s Chief of Staff Lance West, Legislative Director Wes Kungel, and Chief Counsel Kevin Carson on Tuesday afternoon, the source, who requested anonymity to detail the private meeting, told NBC News.

The Texas lawmakers are in Washington to lobby for federal voting legislation and are scheduled to meet with several Democratic lawmakers in the Senate on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leading the Biden administration's push to protect voting rights.

Manchin has said he will not support the legislation that is currently being considered by Congress, known as the "For the People Act," calling for bipartisan agreement on any measure to change voting that becomes law.

The West Virginia Democrat has emerged as a key figure when it comes to voting legislation. Democrats have been unable to secure any Republican support for their measure, which would gut GOP-advanced restrictions in states like Texas and Georgia.

To pass the bill in its current form, Democrats would need Manchin to agree to amend Senate filibuster rules. He remains opposed to eliminating the filibuster.

Manchin has said he supports the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a more narrow voting bill.

The lawmakers plan to argue that the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is important but "not a substitute" for the For the People Act, according to prepared talking points for the lawmakers.