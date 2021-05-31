Texas Democrats stage walkout to stop debate on restrictive voting bill, delaying final passage

Texas Democrats on Sunday night used every parliamentary tool at their disposal to tank a bill that would add new restrictions to elections in the state, ultimately staging a walkout to prevent a vote from being held.

The victory is likely short lived. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said that the bill would be added to a special session agenda.

Senate Bill 7, known as the Election Integrity Protection Act, passed the state Senate along party lines early Sunday morning after an all-night debate. The bill came up in the House Sunday evening for final approval. But after hours of debate and delaying tactics, the chamber adjourned after Democratic lawmakers left in protest, breaking quorum and effectively ending debate.

The sweeping bill would ban drive-thru voting, limit voting hours and empower partisan poll watchers.