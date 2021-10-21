Texas governor appoints former Trump lawyer who challenged 2020 results to be Secretary of State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed an attorney who briefly represented former President Donald Trump in challenging the 2020 election results to be Texas' next Secretary of State.

John Scott will oversee next year’s contests including Abbott’s own reelection battle, as well as a recently announced review of 2020 election results in four Texas counties. The appointment was first reported by the Texas Tribune.

Scott was listed as counsel on Trump's lawsuit to try and block certification of the results of Pennsylvania's election last November. A few days after filing the suit, Reuters reported at the time, Scott filed a motion to withdraw himself, and fellow attorney Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes, from the case. Hughes lead legislative efforts this year to pass sweeping election restrictions into law.

The previous Secretary of State resigned in May after the state legislature declined to take up her nomination for confirmation; Scott will serve as an interim Secretary of State until he receives confirmation from the legislature. The next scheduled legislative session is in 2023.

In a statement, Abbott said that Scott was an “ideal choice.”

"John understands the importance of protecting the integrity of our elections and building the Texas brand on an international stage," he said. "I am confident that John's experience and expertise will enhance his oversight and leadership over the biggest and most thorough election audit in the country."

Scott previously served as the deputy attorney general under then-Attorney General Abbott.