Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Lauren Egan

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump praised Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate for governor, saying on Sunday that his campaign has been "extraordinary" and tagging Democrat Stacey Abrams as an extremist.

"He studied for this job for a longtime. He will be a great executive and he will keep Georgia on the path it is going, which is up," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a campaign rally with Kemp in Macon, Georgia.

At the event, Trump ripped into Abrams.

"If Stacey Abrams gets in, your 2nd Amendment is gone," Trump said. "Stacey Abrams is one of the most extreme, far-left politicians in the entire country."

Abrams has said she supports the 2nd Amendment but also favors stricter gun control.

Trump called Abrams weak on crime and claimed, "You put Stacey in there and you are going to have Georgia turn into Venezuela" — a criticism the president has made against many Democrats.

Kemp is running in a close race against Abrams, who would become the first black woman to be elected governor in the country if she wins.

Georgia's history of voter disenfranchisement, coupled with Abram's historic campaign, and recent vote fraud and suppression charges from both sides have put voter rights issues front and center in the governor's race.

Kemp has come under fire from Democrats for allegedly suppressing minority votes in his role as secretary of state, which oversees elections in the state. And Kemp accused the state Democratic Party on Sunday of an attempted hack of the voter registration system. The Democratic Party called Kemp’s accusations, for which he provided no evidence or specifics, a "political stunt."

"If she gets in, Georgia goes backwards," Trump said before leaving he White House. "If he gets in, Georgia goes forward."

Trump also expressed confidence in GOP enthusiasm just two days before the midterm election on Tuesday.

"I have never seen such an enthusiastic Republican Party," Trump told reporters. "The level of fervor, the level of fever, is very strong on the Republican side."

Trump will campaign in Tennessee Sunday night at another midterm rally with Republican senate candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who is in a tight contest with former Democratic governor Phil Bredesen.