Trump Helps Keep RNC Flush With Cash

WASHINGTON — While his approval ratings may be weak, President Donald Trump has been strong for his party's fundraising, with the Republican National Committee pulling in $7.3 million in August.

Bolstered by $3 million in small-dollar contributions of $200 or less apiece, the August haul brings the RNC’s total to $93.3 million so far this year.

RNC Finance Chairman Steve Wynn called it an "unprecedented amount of support in a non-presidential year," saying Americans want "even more of the economic and political leadership offered by our party and the Trump administration."

"The Republican Party continues to thrive because of steady support from the American people," said RNC Chairwoman McDaniel.

Trump’s fundraising prowess, including among online grassroots donors, has helped keep Republicans in line with their fundraising goals amid the turmoil in the administration.

The RNC’s counterpart, the Democratic National Committee, has struggled with fundraising this year during a lengthy rebuilding operation. While they have not yet posted their August results yet, Democrats raised $3.82 million in July compared to $10.2 million for Republicans.

However, the DNC has yet to deploy some of its biggest guns, and will get a boost later this month when former President Barack Obama holds his first fundraiser for the party since leaving office.