Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Allan Smith

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that the Florida recount should be called in favor of Republicans Rick Scott for Senate and Ron DeSantis for governor because an "honest vote count is no longer possible."

The president, without offering any evidence, claimed ballots were "massively infected."

"Must go with Election Night!" Trump added.

Scott, the Florida governor who is running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, and DeSantis, the former GOP congressman running for governor against Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, both hold narrow leads.

NBC has rated DeSantis as the apparent winner and the Senate race as too close to call.

It looked as if both would win their respective battles on Election Day, but as votes continued to be counted in Democratic-leaning Broward and Palm Beach Counties, both candidates' advantages shrunk. As of Monday morning, Scott holds a lead of about 13,000 votes, while DeSantis has an edge of about 33,000 votes over Gillum.

Both races are within the margin that legally triggers an automatic machine recount in the state. That recount is underway, with results due on Thursday.

Speaking with "Fox and Friends" on Monday, Scott said he "won the election" and added that "no recount has ever overturned a lead like that."

Trump, Scott, and other Republicans have claimed that Democrats are seeking to "steal" the election from them, suggesting that rampant voter fraud is taking place. But state election officials have said they have not seen evidence of such fraud, and Democrats such as Nelson said Republicans are simply afraid of having all of the votes counted.