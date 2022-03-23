Trump withdraws endorsement of Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate race

Former President Donald Trump took back his endorsement of Republican Rep. Mo Brooks in the Alabama Senate race, citing the candidate's remarks on moving past the 2020 election.

"Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went 'woke' and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, 'Put that behind you, put that behind you,'" Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. "I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate."

Brooks, who announced a run for the Senate last March, is competing against fellow Republicans Katie Britt and Mike Durant in the May 24 primary. Trump said he will be making a new endorsement in the "near future."

Trump said Brooks' lead in polling "totally evaporated all based on his '2020' statement made at our massive rally in Cullman, Alabama."

At the August rally, Brooks was booed by the crowd when he said from the podium: “There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud and election theft of 2020. Folks, put that behind you. Put that behind you. Yes, look forward! Look forward! Look forward! Beat them in 2022! Beat them in 2024!”

Brooks, a staunch Trump ally, was at the forefront of calls to challenge the 2020 presidential election. In remarks at the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that preceded the riot at the Capitol, he said, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”