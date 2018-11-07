Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Dan Crenshaw, the Texas Republican congressional candidate who was made fun of by Pete Davidson during the "Weekend Update" segment of "Saturday Night Live," won his race.

"I have to imagine that it probably helped," Crenshaw said on Fox News Wednesday of the attention he got following the "SNL" skit.

Crenshaw, a former U.S. Navy SEAL who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan after an IED exploded, won 53 percent of the vote in Texas' second congressional district, besting the Democrat Todd Litton, NBC News projected.

"Texans are hardworking, love their country and believe in the American ideal; the greatest set of ideas for a free people that the world has ever known. As a team that was the message we spread for the last year," Crenshaw tweeted after his victory. "Thank you for your dedication and trust. See you in Washington!"

Prior to the election, Crenshaw commented on Davidson's joke, which made national headlines and caused a backlash against the comedian.

Crenshaw said on CNN that he didn't understand why "war wounds would elicit such raucous laughter" and suggested that "SNL" donate $1 million to wounded veteran nonprofits.

"There's a lot of great organizations out there, a lot of veterans that really need help," he said. "And frankly, you know, this kind of thing is offensive to them. They feel laughed at."