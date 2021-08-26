Vice President Harris cancels plans to campaign for California Gov. Newsom

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris has canceled plans to stump for California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom amidst a deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the governor's campaign confirmed Thursday.

Harris, a former California senator who served as San Francisco's district attorney at the same time Newsom was the city's mayor, had planned to campaign for Newsom on Friday on her way back from a trip to Asia, but will instead return to Washington, her spokesperson said.

Newsom is facing a recall election on Sept. 14 to decide whether he will stay in office or be replaced by another candidate, with controversial conservative talk radio host Larry Elder leading a sprawling field of potential replacements.

The race has grown tighter than expected as recent polls show a dead heat between likely voters, with many Democrats in the liberal state apparently unaware or uninterested in the election.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that President Joe Biden plans to campaign for Newsom as well, but that was before two explosions killed a number of U.S. service members involved in the airlift to evacuate refugees Thursday at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.