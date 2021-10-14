Virginia Republican Glenn Youngkin won't say if he wants Trump to campaign for him

WARRENTON, Va. — Republican Glenn Youngkin wouldn’t say Thursday whether he wants former President Donald Trump to campaign for him in the final weeks of Virginia's high-stakes gubernatorial election and distanced himself from a controversial right-wing rally supporting his candidacy the night before.

“The person that’s going to be campaigning here for the next two-and-half weeks is Glenn Youngkin. I am on the ballot,” he told reporters, referring to himself in the third-person after a campaign event in a public park.

Youngkin — who is trying to walk a fine line by appealing to both “forever Trumpers and never Trumpers,” as he puts it — said he didn’t know about Wednesday's “Take Back Virginia Rally” in Richmond, where attendees pledged allegiance to a flag organizers said was present at the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I wasn’t involved, so I don’t know. But if that was the case, then we shouldn’t pledge allegiance to that flag," Youngkin said. "And by the way, I’ve been so clear, there is no place for violence — none, none — in America today. We have our rights to assemble and protest protected...but there is no room for violence.”

Trump spoke via telephone at Wednesday night’s rally in Richmond, telling attendees Youngkin is “a great gentleman" and repeating his lies that he won the 2020 election. The rally featured former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and was organized by conservative talk show host John Fredericks, Trump's former Virginia campaign chairman.

The former president has endorsed Youngkin, whose campaign staff includes several former Trump aides, but he has allowed the former private equity executive and political newcomer to put some distance between himself and the former president.

Youngkin steered clear of the Bannon rally, though one of the speakers was controversial state Sen. Amanda Chase, a prominent promoter of election fraud conspiracy theories who supports and lost in the Republican primary.

“The only chief surrogate for Glenn Youngkin is Glenn Youngkin,” he said of himself when asked about Chase’s presence at the event.

And while Youngkin has promised to enhance election security, he disavowed Trump’s lies about the 2020 campaign.

“I’ve been very very clear from the beginning that I don’t think that there was massive fraud in Virginia in the campaign and that Joe Biden was legitimately elected our president,” Youngkin said.

Pressed again on whether he wants Trump to come to Virginia, Youngkin dodged. “Anybody who calls me a good man, I so appreciate it, including President Trump,” he said.

In contrast, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Virginia's former governor who is now running for his old job, has embraced some of his party's biggest national stars. Former President Barack Obama, First Lady Jill Biden and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will campaign for him in coming days. Biden did so in July.

Youngkin knows he will have to win over moderate suburbanites and turnout the conservative base in this off-year election if he is to be the first Republican to win statewide in Virginia since 2009.

But to Democrats, Youngkin’s aw-shucks approach to his party’s right flank is nothing but an act and anything short of a full-throated rejection of Trump is not enough.

“It all adds up to the same thing here — Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump,” McAuliffe said on a call his campaign organized with reporters in response to Wednesday's rally.

McAuliffe’s campaign also launched a new TV ad Thursday featuring video from the rally of Trump praising Youngkin.

"I hope Glenn gets in there, and he'll do all of the things that we want a governor to do,” Trump says in the ad, which closes with text that reads, “Glenn Youngkin is Donald Trump's candidate, not yours.”