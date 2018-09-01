Blankenship trailing in West Virginia Senate GOP primary

Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Don Blankenship got all dressed up, but may have nowhere to go.
The coal baron-turned ex-convict, whose campaign said he spent Tuesday buying a new "general election suit," is trailing in third place West Virginia's Republican Senate primary with about 40 percent of the vote counted.
Meanwhile, Businessman Mike Braun easily defeated two members of Congress to win the Republican Senate primary in Indiana Tuesday, NBC News projected.
The races kicked off the 2018 battle for the Senate, along with another three-way GOP primary in West Virginia, where Blankenship had hoped President Donald Trump's base turns out for him — even though the president himself urged followers to vote for someone else.
Breaking News Emails
"At this point it's not nearly what I hoped it to be," Blankenship said at 9 p.m. "But we can still come back."
Washington Republicans had been fearful that a Blankenship victory could have led to another fiasco like Alabama, where they sacrificed a winnable Senate seat by nominating a candidate who had been accused of sexual misconduct with several women.
Blankenship was convicted of conspiring to violate safety rules at a mine he owned, where an explosion killed 29 miners in 2010. Her served a year in prison; his parole is set to expire Wednesday.
But Blankenship's “Trumpier than Trump" swagger, as he dubbed himself, seemed like it could resonate in a state that gave Trump his biggest margin of victory — even if the president himself was urging Republicans to vote for any one else.
He “can't win the General Election," Trump warned on Twitter on Monday. Democrats seemed to agree, spending over a $1.1 million through a super PAC to attack one of Blankenship's opponents in the hopes they could engineer the Blankenship's victory.
Blankenship shrugged off Trump's anti-endorsement as just more establishment meddling. "I am Trumpier than Trump," he said at an event Monday. “No one, and I mean no one, will tell us how to vote."
The millionaire spent the closing days of the campaign attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and defending calling McConnell's father-in-law a "China person."
With 46 percent of the voted counted, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading with 34 percent and 27,219 votes, while Rep. Evan Jenkins follows with 29.7 percent 23,841 votes. Blankenship is in third with 20.6 percent and 16,497.
The winner will face off against Sen. Joe Manchin in November.
In Indiana, Braun, who carried around cardboard cutouts of his doppelganger opponents — Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer, R-Ind. — prevailed in the nasty primary by appealing to voters' desire to shake up Washington.
Still, Republican operatives in the capital think Braun will be a formidable opponent against Sen. Joe Donnelly, one of the most endangered Democrats in the Senate.
And also in Indiana, Vice President Mike Pence's brother, Greg, is now a shoo-in to join his little brother in Washington after cruising through a congressional primary in the conservative district Mike used to represent.
In Ohio, both parties will select nominees to replace term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich. Mainstream Democrats are nervous liberal firebrand Dennis Kucinich will prevail, despite apparent ties to Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad.
But Richard Cordray, the former head of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, is the winner in the Ohio governor Democratic primary, according to an NBC News projection.
And in North Carolina, two Republican congressmen are trying to fend off primary challenges from their right.