Blankenship trailing in West Virginia Senate GOP primary

"At this point it's not nearly what I hoped it to be," Blankenship said at 9 p.m. "But we can still come back."

Washington Republicans had been fearful that a Blankenship victory could have led to another fiasco like Alabama, where they sacrificed a winnable Senate seat by nominating a candidate who had been accused of sexual misconduct with several women.

Blankenship was convicted of conspiring to violate safety rules at a mine he owned, where an explosion killed 29 miners in 2010. Her served a year in prison; his parole is set to expire Wednesday.

But Blankenship's “Trumpier than Trump" swagger, as he dubbed himself, seemed like it could resonate in a state that gave Trump his biggest margin of victory — even if the president himself was urging Republicans to vote for any one else.

He “can't win the General Election," Trump warned on Twitter on Monday. Democrats seemed to agree, spending over a $1.1 million through a super PAC to attack one of Blankenship's opponents in the hopes they could engineer the Blankenship's victory.

Blankenship shrugged off Trump's anti-endorsement as just more establishment meddling. "I am Trumpier than Trump," he said at an event Monday. “No one, and I mean no one, will tell us how to vote."

The millionaire spent the closing days of the campaign attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and defending calling McConnell's father-in-law a "China person."

With 46 percent of the voted counted, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading with 34 percent and 27,219 votes, while Rep. Evan Jenkins follows with 29.7 percent 23,841 votes. Blankenship is in third with 20.6 percent and 16,497.

The winner will face off against Sen. Joe Manchin in November.