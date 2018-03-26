Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Coming Soon: Meet the Press Presents "The Lid"

Tune in, every weekday afternoon, starting April 9th. You can listen to us on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices or as a free podcast.

by Carrie Dann /

The Lid is a new daily audio briefing from the NBC News political unit that will keep you up to date with the most consequential news stories from the campaign trail and beyond. It’s our mission to help make you a little smarter each day about politics and elections, and we’ll do it in just a few minutes of your afternoon. So tune in, every weekday afternoon, starting April 9th.

