Kellyanne Conway: 'Nobody likes' policy separating migrant kids at the border

That implication is one that White House officials themselves have reportedly confirmed. "The president has told folks that in lieu of the laws being fixed, he wants to use the enforcement mechanisms that we have,” an unnamed White House official told the Washington Post this week. “The thinking in the building is to force people to the table.”

Conway suggested that that unnamed official should come forward.

"I want that person to say it to my face, I really do," she said. "I'll meet them at the White House today because I think that is a disgrace."

Still, Conway — as the president has — put the burden squarely on congressional Democrats to address broad immigration reforms in order to solve the larger crisis at the border.

"If the Democrats are serious, and if a lot of Republicans are serious, they'll come together. They won't just talk about just this week, just the Dreamers, or just the wall, or just catch and release. It's all of the above," Conway said.

Separating migrant families is a policy announced by the Trump administration this spring. "If you are smuggling a child then we will prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you as required by law," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in May. "If you don't like that, then don't smuggle children over our border."

Conway indicated some agreement with the idea that many migrants are using their children as bargaining chips in their efforts to enter the U.S. illegally.

"Nobody likes seeing babies ripped from their mothers' arms, from their mothers' wombs, frankly, but we have to make sure that DHS' laws are understood through the soundbite culture that we live in," Conway said, adding that "some adults are using children to gain access to the border."

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who also joined "Meet the Press" Sunday, called the separation policy flatly "immoral."

"What the administration is doing is they're using the grief, the tears, the pain of these kids as mortar to build their wall," he said. "And it's an effort to extort a bill to their liking in the Congress. It's, I think, deeply unethical."