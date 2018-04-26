Could GOP hold the House? Corry Bliss says 'Yes'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Republican strategist Corry Bliss has been tasked with the challenge of defending the Republicans’ House majority in the 2018 midterm elections.

While the fight to safeguard Republican congressional control has been seen by many as an uphill battle, Bliss is staying tentatively optimistic.

“As long as there is not a new party invented between now and November, it’s going to be very close, and we absolutely can keep the House.”

Chuck Todd sat down with Bliss, Executive Director of the American Action Network and the Congressional Leadership Fund, to discuss his strategy for 2018 for the latest episode of 1947: The Meet The Press Podcast.

For Bliss, the key is to localize races whenever possible. “One thing we’re doing, which I’m excited about, which I think will make a big difference, is we’ve opened 31 offices, we’ve knocked on 9 million doors so far, we started knocking on doors the first week of February of 2017. And what we do is we focus on tiny amount of what we think are critical swing voters and local issues.”

But Bliss isn’t afraid to nationalize a race, too. “We’re very blessed to have Nancy Pelosi in our lives. I hope she never retires,” Bliss said.