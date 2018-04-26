Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Could GOP hold the House? Corry Bliss says 'Yes'

Republican strategist Corry Bliss has been tasked with the challenge of defending the Republicans’ House majority in the 2018 midterm elections.

by Mary Frances McGowan /
Senator Pat Roberts wins another term
Senator Pat Roberts talks with reporters after giving his victory speech at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Topeka, flanked by campaign manager Corry Bliss. (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)Mark Reinstein / Corbis via Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Republican strategist Corry Bliss has been tasked with the challenge of defending the Republicans’ House majority in the 2018 midterm elections.

While the fight to safeguard Republican congressional control has been seen by many as an uphill battle, Bliss is staying tentatively optimistic.

“As long as there is not a new party invented between now and November, it’s going to be very close, and we absolutely can keep the House.”

Chuck Todd sat down with Bliss, Executive Director of the American Action Network and the Congressional Leadership Fund, to discuss his strategy for 2018 for the latest episode of 1947: The Meet The Press Podcast.

For Bliss, the key is to localize races whenever possible. “One thing we’re doing, which I’m excited about, which I think will make a big difference, is we’ve opened 31 offices, we’ve knocked on 9 million doors so far, we started knocking on doors the first week of February of 2017. And what we do is we focus on tiny amount of what we think are critical swing voters and local issues.”

But Bliss isn’t afraid to nationalize a race, too. “We’re very blessed to have Nancy Pelosi in our lives. I hope she never retires,” Bliss said.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.