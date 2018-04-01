Democrats face their biggest 2018 primary test on Tuesday

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Tomorrow’s “Top 2” primaries in California will determine whether Democrats’ chances of winning back the House will get easier, or much, much harder — given that Democrats face the possibility of getting shut out in three key congressional districts that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Under California’s primary system, the Top 2 finishers (regardless of party) advance to the general election, and Democrats are worried that they might not have a nominee in one or two of these districts — due to a crowded field of candidates and the districts’ historically Republican DNA.

Here are the three districts we’re watching:

CA-39

In the race to succeed retiring Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif., observers now believe this might be the toughest for Democrats to crack the Top 2, with early turnout more Republican than in the other two key districts. The conventional wisdom is that one Republican, Young Kim, is assured of making the Top 2, while the race for the other slot is a competition between Dem Gil Cisneros (whom the DCCC is supporting), Republican Bob Huff and Dem Andy Thorburn. The Cook Political Report currently lists CA-39 as TOSS UP (it was previously LEAN D).

CA-48

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., is potentially vulnerable, but Democrats have sweated advancing to the general election after former Orange County GOP Chair Scott Baugh got into the race in a district where Republican primary voters still outnumber Democrats. But the prospects of Dems making the Top 2 are higher here than they were a couple of weeks ago — after the DCCC announced it was behind Harley Rouda over fellow Dem Hans Keirstead, and after the party began to air negative TV ads against Baugh. Cook has CA-48 as a TOSS UP. And be sure to read Beth Fouhy’s deep dive into the race.

CA-49

This is the race to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and Democrats feel good about one of their candidates — either Doug Applegate or Sara Jacobs — making the Top 2. And there’s even a chance that two Dems could qualify for the general. The top Republican in the race is Diane Harkey. Cook has CA-49 as a TOSS UP (it was LEAN D).

The Democrats’ path to reclaiming the House has always been through a combination of significant gains in California (where they have a realistic chance at seven pickups), New Jersey/New York (another seven) and Pennsylvania (five).

That’s why what happens in California tomorrow is a big deal: That path either remains intact, or it gets a little harder.

The question we should all ask ourselves: Why doesn’t Trump want to talk to Mueller?

Over the weekend, the New York Times reported on a memo that Trump’s lawyers sent to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, arguing against having the president answer questions about possible obstruction of justice. Part of the lawyers’ reasoning: A president — at least in this case — can’t obstruct justice.

“It remains our position that the President’s actions here, by virtue of his position as the chief law enforcement officer, could neither constitutionally nor legally constitute obstruction because that would amount to him obstructing himself, and that he could, if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired.”