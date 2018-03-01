First Read's Morning Clips: 10 Dem candidates who oppose Pelosi

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Here are the 10 Dem candidate who oppose Pelosi

The Washington Post counts 10 Democratic candidates who have said they would oppose Pelosi’s return to the speakership.

Gabby Giffords’ gun safety group is up with a new digital campaign targeting vulnerable Democrats, writes Jonathan Allen.

ICYMI: Some GOP lawmakers who are running for higher office are enthusiastically signing on to a measure nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

FL-GOV: Ron DeSantis is throwing cold water on the idea after the Washington Post floated him as a possible VA secretary pick.

GA-GOV: Kamala Harris is backing Stacey Abrams.

IN-SEN: Trump is planning a trip to Indiana after the Senate primary.

MO-GOV: Yet more woes for Eric Greitens: lawmakers say he lied about how he obtained a list of donors to his former charity.

OH-SEN: Mike Gibbons has been touting a nutrient plan as addiction treatment — but is it effective or just a fad?

TN-SEN: POLITICO writes that Republicans are increasingly worried about the Corker-Blackburn relationship.

WI-GOV: Scott Walker is up with his first ad.

WI-SEN: GOP candidate Kevin Nicholson said this about military veterans who are Democrats: “Those veterans that are out there in the Democrat party, I question their cognitive thought process because the bottom line is, they're signing up to defend the Constitution that their party is continually dragging through the mud.”

WV-SEN: Patrick Morrisey is trying to run as a DC outsider, but his record… isn’t exactly that, POLITICO notes.

TRUMP AGENDA: Rudy, Rudy, Rudy

Here’s what Rudy Giuliani said on Hannity last night, via NBC News.

Giuliani told the Washington Post that he spoke to the president beforehand about the revelation: “He was well aware that at some point when I saw the opportunity, I was going to get this over with.”

Trump is bringing on Clinton impeachment lawyer Emmet Flood.

The legal shakeup might signal that Trump is taking a more combative posture towards Mueller.

The president is hinting at the release of Americans detained in North Korea.

John Kelly is eyeing the exits, writes the New York Times.

Trump’s medical history has become yet another divisive issue, writes the Washington Post.

Jeff Miller has emerged as a leading contender to lead the VA.

And keep an eye on this.. a legal battle in the Supreme Court could be brewing over Iowa’s new abortion bill.