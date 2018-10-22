First Read's Morning Clips: 15 days to go

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: 15 days to go until Election Day

From one of us (!): Here’s what you need to know about our latest NBC/WSJ poll, which had good and bad news for both parties.

And from another one of us(!): Fallout from the Kavanaugh confirmation continues to polarize voters just two weeks before the midterm elections.

POLITICO writes that Democrats are now more worried about limiting Senate losses than about picking up seats.

Will there be a “rainbow wave” of LGBT lawmakers after the midterms?

America First Politics is out with a digital ad buy highlighting what they describe as a “liberal mob,” NBC’s Ali Vitali writes.

Trump’s comfort zone this midterm cycle is smaller venues in places that he’s popular, writes the Washington Post.

Mitch McConnell's latest round of comments about the GOP's post-midterm agenda may just be campaign gold — for Democrats.

Democrats really, really need Latinos to turn out. Will they?

And while enthusiasm is slated to be sky-high, there are still plenty of voters who are wondering if it’s worth it to vote.

AK-GOV: What the heck is happening in the governor’s race after Bill Walker suspending his reelection campaign on Friday?

And why exactly did he drop out now?

AZ-SEN: The Arizona Republic is backing Kyrsten Sinema — its first time endorsing a Democrat since 2000.

CA-16: GOP candidate Elizabeth Heng is defending an ad that pictures opponent Jim Costa walking “in Nancy Pelosi’s shoes.”

FL-GOV: Things got pretty spicy in Sunday’s debate between Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis.

GA-GOV: Nathan Deal is appearing in a pro-Kemp ad.

MN-GOV: A new Star Tribune poll shows a narrow lead for Walz.

NJ-SEN: NBC’s Adam Edelman reports on the complicated Menendez-Hugin race.

NV-SEN: Heller and Rosen faced off in their only debate of the cycle.

POLITICO writes that Dean Heller is proving to be pretty resilient despite Democratic enthusiasm.

TX-SEN: Ted Cruz is welcoming onetime enemy Donald Trump to his home state today.

Beto O’Rourke seems to be walking back his use of the “Lyin’ Ted” moniker.

The Houston Chronicle — which endorsed Cruz six years ago — is now backing O’Rourke.

VA: The Washington Post reports on four Democratic women aiming to change the conversation in Virginia.

TRUMP AGENDA: Scrutiny on Roger Stone and WikiLeaks

Robert Mueller is zeroing in on conflicting stories about Roger Stone and Wikileaks.

The Trump administration is considering a narrowing of the definition of gender that would effectively eliminate “transgender” as a category under federal law.

POLITICO looks at where Nancy Pelosi may try to work with Trump.

The Washington Post looks at how the Saudis became so influential in Washington.

The Wall Street Journal has the latest updates on the migrant caravan moving north after its crossing into Mexico.