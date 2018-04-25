First Read's Morning Clips: About last night in Arizona

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MIDTERM MADNESS: About last night’s race in Arizona

AZ-8: Alex Seitz-Wald sums up last night's results.

The Arizona Republic writes that Republicans should be nervous about the margins.

Hiral Tipirneni says the race is still too close to call — and she's eyeing a rematch already.

AZ-GOV: Meanwhile, Doug Ducey is working to sell his teacher pay plan amid political turmoil.

FL: The governor of Puerto Rico is trying to fire up voters for the midterms.

FL-GOV: A bipartisan run for governor? David Jolly and Patrick Murphy may give it a try.

NV-SEN: Heller and Rosen are neck-and-neck, according to a new poll.

NY: Democrats had two big state special elections wins in New York last night, too.

TN-SEN: Democrats in Tennessee are predicting that Corker's praise of Phil Bredesen will end up in campaign ads.

TX: Greg Abbott has called the special election to replace Blake Farenthold.

WV-SEN: Another poll shows Don Blankenship losing steam.

And the New York Times does a deep dive on the coal baron's contradictions.

TRUMP AGENDA: Stand by your man…

Trump is saying that he stands by embattled VA nominee Ronny Jackson but that "If I were him, I wouldn't do it."

The Washington Post traces how quickly Jackson found his nomination in trouble.

Harry Reid tells NBC's Heidi Przybyla that Democrats should quit the impeachment talk.

Trump's travel ban is headed back to the Supreme Court. Here's a preview from NBC's Pete Williams.

The New York Times reports on how evangelicals are shrugging off Trump's scandals and trying to shore up support for the GOP.

Republicans are calling for more scrutiny of Scott Pruitt.

Chris Christie is working his way back into Trump's circle, POLITICO reports.

Here's the latest on the court battle over DACA.