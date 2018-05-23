First Read's Morning Clips: About last night

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Stacey Abrams wins big in Georgia

The Washington Post writes that Paul Ryan is losing his hold on House Republicans as the midterms inch nearer.

Could Republicans keep both the House and the Senate? FiveThirtyEight takes a look.

AR-2: French Hill’s opponent in the fall will be State Rep. Clarke Tucker.

AZ-SEN: Joe Arpaio says that Kelli Ward’s campaign manager tried to get him out of the race twice, offering to set him up with a paid speaking job.

CA-GOV: POLITICO looks at Trump’s endorsement of John Cox — and how it could help down the ballot.

Another poll shows an unpredictable race for second.

FL: The Tampa Bay Times asks what Florida Democrats could learn from the Georgia gubernatorial primary.

GA-GOV: Alex Seitz-Wald reports on Stacey Abrams’ big win in the Democratic primary.

Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp will duke it out in a runoff.

KY: A high school math teacher has ousted the Kentucky House majority leader after a wave of education protests.

KY-6: Amy McGrath is the winner of the KY-6 primary, setting her up for a clash against Andy Barr.

NV-SEN: POLITICO profiles Jacky Rosen.

SC-GOV: The South Carolina governors’ race is probably about to get ugly.

TX: After all that, Lizzie Pannill Fletcher easily beat Laura Moser in the runoff contest.

Lupe Valdez is the first openly gay and the first Latina to win a major party nomination for Texas governor.

Gina Ortiz Jones will face Will Hurd in the fall.

Abby Livingston sums up the Republican House primary results here.

WI-SEN: The Wisconsin GOP has launched a pro-Vukmir radio ad that emphasizes immigration, NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports.

TRUMP AGENDA: Weaponizing the “Deep State”

Jonathan Allen writes that Trump is weaponizing the idea of the “Deep State” to probe his own investigators.

Michael Cohen’s business partner in the taxi business, Evgeny Freidman, has agreed to work with the special counsel, the New York Times first reported.

The Navigator project, a group led by Democratic strategists and pollsters, has new polling on the Mueller investigation that finds nearly six in ten Americans — including a third of Democrats — think that the special counsel investigation has not yet uncovered any crimes. The survey also finds that messaging about the number of indictments already handed down is more effective than highlighting Mueller’s credentials.

Trump is backing away from his original demand that North Korea immediately denuclearize.

Congress has OK’d a “right to try” law.

And lawmakers have rolled back some Dodd-Frank regulations in a bipartisan deal.

The Washington Post: “The FBI has repeatedly provided grossly inflated statistics to Congress and the public about the extent of problems posed by encrypted cellphones, claiming investigators were locked out of nearly 7,800 devices connected to crimes last year when the correct number was much smaller, probably between 1,000 and 2,000, The Washington Post has learned.”

The Senate will finally release its sexual harassment legislation, writes Leigh Ann Caldwell.