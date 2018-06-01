First Read's Morning Clips: About last night

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: All about last night

CA:Alex Seitz-Wald sums up Republican John Cox’s second-place finish in the gubernatorial primary.

It was a stunning defeat for Antonio Villaraigosa, who had benefitted from millions in spending from charter school backers.

Who’s John Cox? The Sacramento Bee notes that this is his “most successful campaign in two decades of trying to break into politics.”

If current totals hold, it looks like Democrats won’t be shut out of the most worrisome top-two contests in the House.

It’s not clear yet who Dianne Feinstein will face.

Voters have also recalled a California judge who sentenced Brock Turner.

And more than 118,000 voters were accidentally left off the rolls in Los Angeles County.

One of us(!) looked at the ad spending in the marquee races in California.

AL: Kay Ivey cruised to victory and will face Democrat Walt Maddox in November.

Martha Roby has been forced into a runoff in her primary, paying the price for her past criticism of Donald Trump.

AL.com’s John Archibald notes that the downballot races in Alabama included more rebukes of Roy Moore.

IA: Fred Hubbell clinched the Democratic nomination for governor, setting up a big November clash against Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Democratic women prevailed in two must-watch races in the fall: Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer.

MT: It’ll be Matt Rosendale versus Jon Tester in the fall.

And it’s a very close race between Democrats Kathleen Williams and John Heenan to take on Greg Gianforte.

MS: There will be a runoff to determine Roger Wicker’s Democratic opponent. (And turnout in the primary was notably high.)

There will be a contentious runoff in the GOP race to replace Gregg Harper.

NJ: It wasn’t exactly an impressive showing from Bob Menendez in his primary last night, as the scandal-plagued senator got just 62 percent of the vote against a relatively anonymous challenger.

Nj.com puts it thusly: “What the hell happened to Bob Menendez in Tuesday's primary?”

Democratic Party favorites for the House beat back insurgents, with big wins for Jeff Van Drew and Mikie Sherrill.

NM: Another good result for Democratic women: U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham overwhelmingly won her gubernatorial primary to take on Steve Pearce.

SD: After all that: Kristi Noem romped to victory over Marty Jackley even after he tried to paint her as a D.C. insider.

The Argus Leader points to Noem’s savvy campaigning and sophisticated GOTV operation as the reasons for her big victory.

Dusty Johnson will be the GOP nominee for House in South Dakota.

TRUMP AGENDA: Chick-fil-A meets EPA

Kelly Sadler is out at the White House.

Trump has become fixated on his ability to give pardons, writes the Washington Post.

A private contractor at the White House — who was wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder — has been arrested.

The Washington Post: “Scott Pruitt enlisted an EPA aide to help his wife find a job — with Chick-fil-A.”

The Atlantic has a deep dive in what’s gotten Paul Manafort in trouble (again) with prosecutors.

Got news fatigue? You’re not alone, writes one of us(!)

The New York Times picks apart Trump’s latest tweets on Jeff Sessions — and shows why they are so revealing.

The Washington Post reports on backlash to Trump’s ‘Celebration of America.’

POLITICO has a tick-tock of Trump’s snub of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Wall Street Journal: “The Social Security program’s costs will exceed its income this year for the first time since 1982, forcing the program to dip into its nearly $3 trillion trust fund to cover benefits.”

Bill Clinton says his Lewinsky comments on TODAY weren’t “my finest hour.”

Advocates worry that a new U.S. rule could make it harder for immigrant children to be reunited with their families.