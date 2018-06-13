First Read's Morning Clips: About last night

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: About last night

Here’s our team’s wrap of all of last night’s primary results.

ME-GOV: It’ll be Shawn Moody as the GOP nominee in Maine. More, from the Bangor Daily News: “It is unclear how Moody would pivot to the general election. His campaign presented few policy ideas, but it overcame stances he took in 2010 that are antithetical to most Republicans. For example, he said that people’s choices on abortion are “up to them to make” during that campaign. He is now deemed “pro-life” by the Christian Civic League of Maine.”

And both Janet Mills and Adam Cote were breaking away from the rest of the Democratic pack in last night’s early counting.

Maine voters passed a ballot question that keeps ranked-choice voting alive.

ME-2: Jared Golden looks like the nominee to take on Bruce Poliquin.

ND-SEN: Kevin Cramer is looking ahead to the general election against Heidi Heitkamp.

NV-GOV: It’ll be Steve Sisolak as the Democratic nominee in Nevada after the Clark County Commissioner defeated Chris Giunchigliani.

And Adam Laxalt easily defeated his GOP primary challengers. (That leaves us wondering – why exactly did Trump endorse him late yesterday?)

NV-3: Danny Tarkanian easily emerged from his nine-way primary to face Democrat Susie Lee.

NV-4: Democrat Steven Horsford will have a rematch against former Rep. Cresent Hardy.

SC-1: Mark Sanford narrowly lost his re-election bid, falling to Trump backer Katie Arrington. He’s the second GOP incumbent to lose in a primary this cycle.

Here’s what Trump wrote this morning on Twitter after an eleventh-hour endorsement of Arrington last night: “My political representatives didn’t want me to get involved in the Mark Sanford primary thinking that Sanford would easily win - but with a few hours left I felt that Katie was such a good candidate, and Sanford was so bad, I had to give it a shot. Congrats to Katie Arrington!”

Here’s POLITICO on how Sanford’s criticism of Donald Trump brought him down.

VA-SEN: Controversial Republican Corey Stewart will take on Tim Kaine in November. Here’s what President Trump tweeted about him this morning: “Congratulations to Corey Stewart for his great victory for Senator from Virginia. Now he runs against a total stiff, Tim Kaine, who is weak on crime and borders, and wants to raise your taxes through the roof. Don’t underestimate Corey, a major chance of winning!”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Stewart’s campaign so far: “During the Senate primary, Stewart has said Kaine’s youngest son should be sent to Guantanamo Bay over minor criminal charges stemming from a left-wing protest in Minnesota, called for tough crackdowns on illegal immigration, and vowed to push for a nationwide ban on the removal of Confederate statues, an extension of his Confederate-steeped run for governor last year.”

Female candidates won in five Virginia Democratic primary races, including Jennifer Wexton in VA-10 and Abigail Spanberger in VA-7.

VA-10: Barbara Comstock was held to just 61 percent in a primary against a fairly obscure pro-Trump candidate.

And elsewhere in midterm-land…

MI-GOV: Kid Rock is back.

MO-SEN: Claire McCaskill is having to answer for using a private plane during an RV tour through Missouri.

NY-GOV: Cuomo is still leading Cynthia Nixon by a huge margin, according to the latest Sienna poll.

Nixon is touting a big — and expensive — new education plan.

OH: A new Enquirer / Suffolk University poll shows Cordray leading in the governors’ race and Brown up big over Renacci.

WI: Democrats have flipped their 43th legislative seat — this one in Wisconsin.

TRUMP AGENDA: Was China the big winner from the North Korea summit?

Trump is declaring victory in the North Korea talks, but the negotiations have a long way to go.

The unexpected winner from the Trump-Kim summit is China, writes the Wall Street Journal.

Pete Williams reports on how the Trump administration is trying to get a federal judge in Texas to declare DACA illegal, which could shut down the program in weeks.

From Rebecca Shabad and Alex Moe: “Moderate and conservative Republicans in the House reached a deal late Tuesday to vote on two immigration measures next week, delaying for now the discharge petition effort by moderates to force immigration floor votes on a broader range of proposals.”

The AT&T/Time Warner takeover got a judge’s approval in a blow to the DOJ.