First Read's Morning Clips: About last night

MIDTERM MADNESS: About last night

Here’s how it played in:

Ohio: Columbus Dispatch: “Troy Balderson almost certain winner of tight race”

Kansas: The Kansas City Star: “541 votes separate Republicans Colyer, Kobach as Johnson County keeps counting”

Michigan: The Detroit Free Press: “Schuette and Whitmer headed to November showdown for governor.”

Washington: The Seattle Times: “GOP tsunami sirens should be sounding as the blue wave arrives”

GA-GOV: The Republican Governors Association is up with a new Christmas-themed ad calling Abrams “fiscally irresponsible” based on her tax issues.

IN-SEN: Joe Donnelly says he’s “fine” with offering Trump more funding for a border wall.

MT-SEN: Matt Rosendale is up with a new ad focused on Donald Trump’s endorsement and his criticism of Jon Tester.

NY: Trump will visit upstate New York to boost Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney.

TX-SEN: Don’t miss this clear-eyed piece on the state of the Texas race – and what it means for downballot candidates — from the Texas Tribune’s Abby Livingston.

VA-2: “A special prosecutor will look into reports that false names were entered on ballot petitions gathered for Shaun Brown to run as an independent in the 2nd Congressional District. The names were gathered by paid staff and others associated with the re-election campaign for Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Virginia Beach.”