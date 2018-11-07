Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: About last night

Here's five things we learned from the elections, from NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald and Benjy Sarlin.

The Washington Post writes that the split outcome "underscored the nation’s deep polarization, but fell short of delivering a sweeping repudiation of Trump that Democrats had hoped would put an exclamation point on the “resistance” movement."

And the New York Times sums up the new reality in Congress: "When the new Congress is sworn in this January, Democrats will be able to curb Mr. Trump’s legislative ambitions and, armed with subpoena power, flex their oversight muscles to initiate investigations into allegations of misconduct by the president and his administration. If the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, finds substantial evidence of illegal conduct during the 2016 election, he now will have a receptive wing of government to pursue his findings."

The AP's take: "Trump is the fault line of widening divide."

POLITICO writes that it's "Trump's Narrative vs. Pelosi's Subpoenas."

Trump is touting a "big victory" and calling pundits who don't "give us proper credit.. fake news."

Trump's 2018 campaign may have just been his warm-up act for 2020, Jonathan Allen notes.

Women candidates shattered records, as NBC's Jane Timm writes.

And here's a summary of the more surprising upsets of the bunch.

It's a victorious comeback for Nancy Pelosi.

The races that have NOT been called, at publication time, are: CA-10, CA-25, CA-39, CA-45, CA-48, CA-49, GA-06, GA-07, ME-02, NC-09, NJ-03, UT-04, WA-08, MN-1.

AZ-SEN: Here's where things stand in Sinema/McSally, where it remains too close to call.

FL-SEN: Bill Nelson hasn't conceded.

FL-GOV: The Tampa Bay Times looks at how Ron DeSantis won.

And here's how an FBI investigation helped tank Gillum, from the Miami Herald.

GA-GOV: The governor's race could go to a runoff even if Brian Kemp hangs on to a narrow lead.

Runoffs have tended to favor Republicans in the state.

Abrams isn't conceding.

CO-GOV: Polis's win gives Democrats a trifecta in Colorado.

IA-GOV: It's validation for Kim Reynolds, who won despite Democrat optimism that she could be defeated.

MN: Keith Ellison won his bid for attorney general despite an accusation of domestic violence (which he has denied.)

MO-SEN: The Kansas City Star goes inside the campaign to dethrone Claire McCaskill.

MT-SEN: It's too close to call in Montana. Here's where things stand.

NV: It was a blue night in Nevada, with wins at the Senate and gubernatorial level and coattails for Democrats.

TX-SEN: The Texas Tribune's Beto O'Rourke/Ted Cruz story is here.

VA: The Richmond Times-Dispatch sums up Democrats' House victories in the state.

WI-GOV: Democrats have finally ousted Scott Walker.