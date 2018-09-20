First Read's Morning Clips: Another October surprise?

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Another October document-dump surprise?

One of us (!) reports on a new Pew Research Center study on views of women in politics.

Democrats are worried about a Trump-engineered document dump in October, POLITICO reports.

FL-GOV: Can Andrew Gillum capture Obama-level excitement in Florida?

MS: New York Magazine looks at how Mississippi voters could end up having an outsized role in the battle for Senate control.

OH-GOV: Cordray and Dewine faced off in their first debate.

SC-GOV: South Carolina gubernatorial candidates are back on the campaign trail after Florence.

TN-SEN: The NRA is wading into the Senate race with an endorsement for Marsha Blackburn.

TRUMP AGENDA: Will the GOP pay a price over Kavanaugh?

Our Hill team has the latest on the tussle over Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's potential appearance on Capitol Hill.

Anita Hill says a new Kavanaugh investigation — not by Senate staffers — is necessary.

Republicans are worried that they will pay a political price for their handling of the Kavanaugh allegations.

The Washington Post reports that, although Trump is going through the motions of being president, he feels angry and unprotected behind the scenes.

The New York Times has an interactive timeline of the Trump-Russia allegations and connections.

Trump is complaining that he "doesn't have an attorney general."

Brock Long considered quitting his job as FEMA administrator this week, the Washington Post reports.

Some Democrats are trying to change the rules on voting for a House leader, writes POLITICO.