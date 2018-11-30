Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: Another trip, another round of domestic woes

Once again, domestic woes have followed the president on a big foreign trip.

Trump says that his business dealings during the campaign were "very legal" and "very cool."

Democrats are pouncing after Michael Cohen's admission that he lied to Congress. (And they want him to testify on the Hill.)

Matthew Whitaker knew in advance about Cohen's plea.

The Washington Post describes Trump as a "central subject" of the Mueller probe now.

What happens when you lie to Congress? Rebecca Shabad takes a look.

Trump has wanted his business to expand to Russia for almost 30 years, the Washington Post writes.

Trump has canceled a planned meeting with Putin over Russia's clash with Ukraine.

Trump and other North American leaders have signed their new trade pact.

Republican governors are calling out Trump after key 2018 defeats, POLITICO writes.

The Wall Street Journal looks at Trump's complicated relationship with the Fed.

CONGRESS: Scott sinks judicial nomination

Tim Scott's opposition has sunk Thomas Farr's judicial nomination.

Amid congressional pressure, the VA now says that it will pay back unpaid GI Bill benefits to vets.

House Democrats' first bill targets voter access and campaign finance.

Jim Jordan will lead Republicans on the Oversight panel.

Paul Ryan is on his farewell tour.

2020: Bloomberg’s big bucks

The New York Times looks at how Michael Bloomberg used his money to help Democrats in 2018.

POLITICO takes a deep dive into Elizabeth Warren's political biography.