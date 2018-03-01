First Read’s Morning Clips: Arpaio says he can read Trump’s mind

MIDTERM MADNESS: Joe Arpaio says he can read Trump’s mind

AZ-SEN: The Washington Post checks in with the Joe Arpaio bid, noting that it will test the strength of Trumpism in the state.

“I can read [Trump’s] mind without even talking to him. I think he may be reading mine,” Arpaio said. “Is there something that goes through the airwaves? Mental telepathy?”

IL-GOV: Oof, these are tough numbers for Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

MI-GOV: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is endorsing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in her run for governor.

MO-GOV: Missouri lawmakers are discussing succession protocol as calls increase for Eric Greitens to resign.

MS-SEN: "State Rep. David Baria and Howard Sherman, husband of famed actress Sela Ward, qualified to run for the seat currently held by Republican Roger Wicker," reports the Clarion-Ledger.

PA: "Christina Hartman is shutting down her campaign for Lancaster County’s seat in Congress — opting instead to run in the neighboring Harrisburg-based district that became more friendly to Democrats under the state’s new congressional district map." (Via Lancaster Online)

SC: Trump's approval rating in South Carolina stands at just 42 percent, according to a new Winthrop poll.

WV-GOV: Gov. Jim Justice is slamming "rumors" of his resignation as untrue.

TRUMP AGENDA: Kushner’s family business secured loans after White House meetings

Breaking last night: Jared Kushner's family business secured large loans from two finance companies after White House meetings, per the New York Times.

An exclusive from Katy Tur and Carol Lee: "Special counsel Robert Mueller's team is asking witnesses pointed questions about whether Donald Trump was aware that Democratic emails had been stolen before that was publicly known, and whether he was involved in their strategic release, according to multiple people familiar with the probe."

And the Washington Post reports that Mueller is also looking into Trump's efforts to oust Attorney General Jeff Sessions last year.

Paul Manafort faces a September 17 trial in D.C.

Vladimir Putin has unveiled a new Russian nuclear missile that he says can render missile defense systems "useless."

ICYMI: Hope Hicks, one of Trump's longest-service advisers, is resigning. Hallie Jackson reports that Hicks was considering leaving prior to the domestic abuse scandal involving Rob Porter, with whom she was romantically involved.

How exactly did Melania Trump secure a coveted visa to the U.S., asks the Washington Post.

NBC's Ali Vitali wraps up yesterday's startling meeting on gun control, during which Trump seemed to reject a key GOP proposal and embrace others pushed by progressives.

And here's how the NRA undercut the last gun control push, via NBC's Heidi Przybyla.

Benjy Sarlin reports that health care premiums on the individual market are likely to jump next year due to Trump's policy moves.

Heads up from the ACLU: “This Thursday at 8 pm, activists and ACLU legal experts will host a Know Your Rights video training to educate students about our constitutional right to free speech and expression, what it means for students who want to speak out and how to report First Amendment violations so we can track what’s happening around the country.”