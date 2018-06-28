First Read's Morning Clips: The battle for the Senate just got even more important

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: The battle for the Senate just got more important

The fight for Senate control was already hugely important. The SCOTUS vacancy makes it even more so, writes the Washington Post.

Roll Call asks which Democrats might be next to go down after the Crowley stunner.

IL-GOV: Labor groups are readying a barrage against Gov. Bruce Rauner, POLITICO writes.

MD-GOV: The Baltimore Sun looks ahead to the Jealous-Hogan general election matchup.

ND-SEN: Here's NBC's wrap of Trump's appearance for Kevin Cramer in North Dakota last night.

NY-11: The New York Times writes on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's newfound political stardom.

Joe Crowley never saw his loss coming. Here's why.

PA-SEN: Looks like Bob Casey is in good shape in Pennsylvania, per the latest Suffolk poll.

TN-GOV: Diane Black is up with her first TV ad.

UT-SEN: The Boston Herald asks which Romney the Senate will see.

TRUMP AGENDA: SCOTUS vacancy, immigration blowup

The Washington Post reports on the timeline of a Kennedy replacement's confirmation — and why Democrats are crying foul.

Here's what Supreme Court experts say about what Kennedy's departure could mean for the future of Roe v. Wade.

POLITICO outlines five other areas of the law where Kennedy's departure could be a huge deal.

Leigh Ann Caldwell writes that Sens. Collins and Murkowski are going to be key votes in the fight to confirm another justice.

DHS is asking the military for space to house over 1000 migrant families.

Here's POLITICO's wrap of yesterday's immigration bill blowup.