First Read's Morning Clips: Border debate heats up in midterm campaigns

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Border debate heats up in midterm campaigns

A new Monmouth poll has Democrats +7 on the generic ballot.

2020: Kirsten Gillibrand is using Biblical language to talk about Trump and “evil.”

AL-GOV: Kay Ivey says Trump tariffs will hurt Alabama’s economy.

CA-GOV: John Cox says he opposes family separations at the border.

CO-GOV: Democrats in the governors’ race sparred over campaign finance in their final debate. Here’s the Denver Post’s recap.

FL-GOV: Jeff Greene is using a confrontation with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in his introductory ad campaign, per POLITICO.

Philip Levine says he’ll put his assets in a blind trust if elected.

FL-SEN: Bill Nelson will visit a federal shelter housing young immigrants as the border crisis heats up his race.

And Rick Scott’s upcoming financial disclosure is fueling questions about his assets in the energy industry — and how they may have influenced his policy positions.

MO-SEN: A Democratic poll has McCaskill up six.

MN-SEN: This Richard Painter ad is just … well, just watch it.

NJ-2: The surprise GOP nominee in New Jersey’s 2nd district is causing trouble for his party over his views on race.

NY-GOV: Stephanie Miner is making an independent big to challenge Cuomo.

WI-SEN: Leah Vukmir referenced death threats against her and her family in her opening ad.

WI-GOV: Scott Walker is calling himself an “education governor” in a new ad.

TRUMP AGENDA: No clear path forward

From Leigh Ann Caldwell and Frank Thorp: “No clear path forward in Congress to end family separations”

Julia Ainsley reports that the Trump administration discussed separation of families as a deterrent as early as February 2017.

Trump remains defiant on his stance regarding family separation at the border, writes the Washington Post. “Trump has been closely monitoring the coverage but has been suspicious of it, telling associates he believes that the media cherry-picks the most dramatic images and stories to portray his administration in a negative light, according to one senior administration official. The images in the media contrast with more positive photos that Trump’s aides have shown the president depicting detained children smiling, playing video games and exercising outside, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid.”

All four living former first ladies have now condemned the border policy.

From the Wall Street Journal editorial board: “If Mr. Trump wants to lose the House and risk impeachment, he’ll take Mr. Bannon’s bad advice and keep giving Democrats a daily picture of children stripped from their parents.”

The New York Times does a deep dive into how Jeff Sessions and Stephen Miller became the driving force behind Trump’s immigration policy.

A conservative group is making a new push to repeal the ACA, writes the Wall Street Journal.

Kim Jong Un is in Beijing.

Trump is continuing to escalate the trade war with China, threatening tariffs on some $200 billion in products.

Rudy Giuliani now says that his call to end the Mueller probe was just “what I’m supposed to do.”

The Senate rebuked Trump with a vote to reinstate the ban on selling U.S. parts to ZTE.

Paul Manafort is getting “no special privileges” in jail.

POLITICO: “A foundation established by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and headed by his wife is playing a key role in a real-estate deal backed by the chairman of Halliburton, the oil-services giant that stands to benefit from any of the Interior Department’s decisions to open public lands for oil exploration or change standards for drilling.”